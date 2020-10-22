With the temperatures steadily begin to fall I begin to crave warm, hearty meals, and nothing is better than a good, hot breakfast when you wake to a near-freezing morning.
On weekends when most of us have a little more time for a substantial breakfast it’s nice to break out the waffle iron. And if you want your waffle with less effort in the morning you can even make the batter the night before. So let go of that Eggo and make your own waffle batter—there is no comparison to a crisp yet tender homemade waffle.
But waffles aren’t just for breakfast. You can enjoy a hot waffle as a snack or even for dinner. Breakfast for dinner with sweet waffles is always a treat, but savory waffles are becoming popular as well. I have seen everything from chopped smoked salmon to bacon added to waffle batter along with cheeses and herbs, and even chopped kale.
A favorite waffle dish for guests is my chicken and waffles with a spicy, sweet sriracha syrup. While I prepare this dish the good old Southern way renowned Chef Thomas Keller has raised the bar to fine dining at his Bouchon Bistro with his chicken Chasseur and bacon chive waffles. On the other end of the spectrum the iconic diner Waffle House turns out about 145 waffles per minute at their chains throughout the US proving the waffle is a close second to the beloved pancake.
Americans began adding waffles to their breakfast menu in the mid-1800s according to food historians. Waffles were first made in ancient Greece when flat cakes were made between heated metal plates. Later Dutch waffles similar to those we know today were made. But Belgium has brought the waffle to world-wide popularity with its thick, crispy Belgian Waffles. Liège waffles, the most popular contemporary Belgian waffle variety, were first created during the 18th century.
I like to serve warm crunchy Belgian waffles to guests with a variety of flavors and toppings such as flavored butters, syrups, and compotes. A seasonal favorite is pumpkin waffles topped with spiced pecans with just the right amount of warm spices for that hint of pumpkin pie flavor. A secret to making them tender inside and crisp outside is to cook them a second time in the waffle iron for one or two minutes more. This week I have included my recipe for pumpkin waffles.
Enjoy!