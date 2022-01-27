The role of prayer in post-Revolutionary War America had a profound effect on the nation’s Congress. Our elected leaders recognized that the nation’s victory over Great Britain was, like David’s victory over Goliath, the answer to many patriotic prayers.
The bold pastors of the period, known as the Black-Robed Regiment, supported our Christian heritage with their prayers and helped our Congress recognize that prayer was vitally necessary for God’s blessings on our country.
Sometime during the fall of 1776, Congress designated Dec. 11, 1776, as a Day of Fasting and Repentance. Jonathan Witherspoon, a Presbyterian Reformer and member of Congress, was selected to write a proclamation which recommended the solemn day of fasting and humiliation. It was further a plea to Almighty God for his forgiveness and to beg for his assistance in prosecuting the war. The Congress, and the civil and military officers under them, was also directed to exercise repentance and reformation.
Moreover, they were to strictly observe the articles of war, particularly the part that forbids swearing and all immorality. In 1779, Congress issued a proclamation recognizing a day of thanksgiving because “it hath pleased Almighty God, the father of mercies, remarkably to assist and support the United States of America in their important struggle for liberty.” After this day, the new America had many successes against the British on the battlefield.
Congress then recorded seven different accomplishments of God on behalf of America, including “many instances of prowess and success of our armies.” God was also responsible, Congress said, for providing “so great abundance of the fruits of the earth of every kind, as not only to enable us to supply the wants of the army easily but gives comfort and happiness to the whole people.”
On May 10, 1775, the Second Continental Congress convened. George Washington was asked to command the ragtag colonial militias. Washington began by immediately instilling in the troops an absolute faith in God. Washington understood that his only hope for success was to lay an unquestioned conviction on the heart of his troops that what they accomplished was for God and happened because of God’s protection.
Washington ordered that each day begin with prayer, which was led by his officers. Soldiers were ordered to be in attendance unless their duties required them to be somewhere else. Washington also directed that all profanity be prohibited and that anyone who uttered oaths offensive to God or man be swiftly punished.
Washington continually tried to instill in his army a faith and reverence for God. While at Valley Forge, he rode among his soldiers, admonishing each man to fear God.
Isaac Potts was a Quaker and a pacifist who opposed the war. He lived near Valley Forge. One day he was riding through the woods and overheard Washington praying. Potts tied his horse and saw the great Washington on his knees alone, his sword at his side. According to Potts, “He was praying to the God of the armies, beseeching to impose with His Divine aid, as it was ye Crisis and the cause of the country, humanity, and world.” Potts had never thought any soldier could be a Christian until he witnessed George Washington praying.
Many prayers were offered and heard by God during the Revolutionary War. Finally, on Oct. 19, 1781, British Gen. Charles Cornwallis surrendered his entire army to Prayer Warrior General George Washington. Oh, the power of prayer.
Keith Throckmorton is retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.