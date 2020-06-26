Have you ever just gotten something wrong?
I have.
You might have, too.
I’m not talking about doing something that’s just flat-out wrong — doing a wrong thing.
Of course, according to the New Testament we all do that sometimes. We do things that are wrong. “All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,” according to Romans 3:23.
But that’s not what I’m talking about. I’m not referring to doing things that are wrong, but doing things that by all accounts should be right — and then getting them totally wrong.
Have you ever gone on vacation and worked the whole time?
Have you ever gone to a really nice restaurant and ordered grilled cheese?
Not that there’s anything wrong with grilled cheese. And a few places actually have a gourmet grilled cheese that isn’t just the common variety.
But let’s be honest. Grilled cheese is probably not your best bet at a place that’s known for world-class pasta dishes or elegant French cuisine.
And have you ever been to the beach and not actually set foot on the beach itself?
Have you ever spent a day in Edenton and not admired any of the historic buildings there?
Have you ever been to the N.C. State Fair and spent the whole time signing political petitions?
I think I’ve done every one of these things at least once.
I seem to have a knack for these kinds of misfires.
I love country music. For years — well, practically for my whole life — I have wanted to go to Nashville and attend the Grand Ol’ Opry.
So did I go to Nashville and skip the Opry.
No.
But I finally made it to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, earlier this year, and it has its own share of outstanding country music shows.
I didn’t see a single one. I managed to do any number of other things while I was there but never made it to a show.
I always said that if I ever got to Chattanooga, Tennessee, I would be sure to see the place where Moon Pies are made.
Would you believe that a couple of years ago I went to Chattanooga and never got to the Moon Pie bakery? It wasn’t planned that way.
But sometimes the most detailed plans just unravel and things don’t turn out the way we expect.
I think that’s how people spend a week in Kill Devil Hills and never see the Wright Brothers Memorial.
Speaking of memorials, Washington, D.C., has a number of them that are famous around the world.
I finally got a chance to visit Washington 16 years ago, It’s the only time I have ever been.
I didn’t visit a single monument or memorial.
I really do have a knack for doing things the wrong way.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.