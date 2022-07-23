“Now in a large house there are not only gold and silver vessels, but also vessels of wood and of earthenware, and some to honor and some to dishonor. Therefore, if anyone cleanses himself from these things, he will be a vessel for honor, sanctified, useful to the Master, prepared for every good work.” — 2 Timothy 2:20-21
When Paul wrote to the Corinthian Church (2 Corinthians 5-7), he said, “We preach not ourselves, but Jesus Christ as Lord ... and we have this treasure in earthen vessels.”
What is the purpose of a vessel? A vessel is something used to contain, preserve, or carry. A ship is a type of vessel. It contains precious cargo, preserves it from the rain and elements and sea, and carries it from one port to another. Your veins and arteries are another type of vessel. They contain, preserve, and carry the life-giving blood to all parts of the body.
So Paul is saying an individual can contain in his life the very person of Jesus Christ. Revelation 3:20 tells us, “I stand at the door and knock, and if any man hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him.”
Paul is saying that the Emperor of the Universe, the Sovereign of the World wants you. And He wants you to contain and preserve and carry the message of His love and the glories of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world.
What kind of vessel are you and what do you want to contain? In Chapter 3 Paul has a list. There are young people who are disobedient to their parents. Know anyone like that? There are some entering into lustful relationships. There are lovers of money instead of lovers of God. Their lives are filled with frustrations and envy and jealousy and bickering. Some are thankless and have no peace. Who are they? They are a vessel; a garbage pail. They are filth pots.
What kind of vessel do you want to be? After all you have to live with yourself. Do you want to live with something filthy and soiled and evil? Do you want to put to bed every night someone who is an adulterer or fornicator, someone who is disobedient to parents and unthankful to God? God will use you. He will use you to show His judgment in the world that you are a person who contains evil, wickedness, filth, lust and sin.
But you can also be a vessel which the Emperor will use to good purposes. You can be a vessel which contains the person of Jesus Christ.
Paul says there are vessels of gold and silver and wood and vessels of earth. What does he mean? There are some people to whom God has given many gifts. Some are very limited in their ability; they may be vessels of wood. Some little old earthen pots are below par while some are vessels of silver. But God uses them all! And the glory is not in the quality of the vessel but in the cleanness of the vessel and the contents it bears.
God doesn’t credit a man more for being born with 10 talents instead of one or two. He doesn’t think less of a man because he’s a little person and cannot do much. Whatever your gifts, are they gifts of God?
The question is, are you clean? Have you let the Sovereign of the Universe cleanse your vessel so it is pure? Are you being used to contain and preserve and carry the message of God in your life and by your word to a hungry world?
If any man is cleansed by Jesus Christ he becomes not a garbage pail or a filth pot. He becomes, with all the limitations of a human being, a vessel to contain, to preserve and to carry the message of Jesus Christ. And this is life!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.