“Now in a large house there are not only gold and silver vessels, but also vessels of wood and of earthenware, and some to honor and some to dishonor. Therefore, if anyone cleanses himself from these things, he will be a vessel for honor, sanctified, useful to the Master, prepared for every good work.” — 2 Timothy 2:20-21

When Paul wrote to the Corinthian Church (2 Corinthians 5-7), he said, “We preach not ourselves, but Jesus Christ as Lord ... and we have this treasure in earthen vessels.”


Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.