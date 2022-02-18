“Those who trust in the Lord are like Mt. Zion, which cannot be moved, but abides forever. As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds His people, from this time forth and for evermore.” — Psalm 125:1-2
A woman was beaten and robbed on the New York City subway by a man with 44 arrests, several in one day. Catch and release! But God is still in control.
A Canadian minister was arrested recently for preaching to the Freedom Convoy about non-violence and imprisoned in solitary confinement. But God is still in control.
Russia seems determined to bully and take over Ukraine, a country that voted years ago to be a free democratic country. Our son and his family minister in Odessa, Ukraine. Whatever happens, God is still in control.
A mom, on her way to pick up her husband at work, caught in a traffic jam, had a man try to carjack her. Crime is rampart in many areas. But God is still in control.
Eleven police officers wounded in just one day. But God is still in control.
These events may not represent your situation. But what do you do when your world caves in?
How does a Christian respond when hard times come? What can we do to keep our faith strong in a world that seems to be getting more and more violent and godless?
Someone once said, “When hard times come be a student, not a victim.” A victim says, “Why did this happen to me?” A student says “What can I learn from this”
A victim blames other people for his problems. A student asks, “How much of this did I bring on myself?” A victim believes his hard times have come because God is trying to punish him. A student understands that God allows hard times in order to help him grow. A victim feels so sorry for himself that he has no time for others. A student focuses on helping others so that he has no time to feel sorry for himself.
An army chaplain had a sign on his door that said, “If you have troubles, come in and tell me about them. If you don’t have troubles, come in and tell me how you do it.”
There are two places in our lives where we may feel the need for that extra support in our lives. The first is when we are so totally confused about the direction our life is going. We are like a boat without a rudder in the middle of the sea. The second is when we have tried our absolute best and yet it doesn’t seem we make any progress. During these times we may feel lost.
That’s when you need to step back, gather yourself, center your mind, and remember that God is in control. Why? How? Read these beautiful quotes below to get the answer you need:
“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways.” Isaiah 55:8.9.
“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” Philippians 4:6.
“He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart, yet no one can fathom what God has dome from beginning to end.” Ecclesiastes 4:11.
“For the mind set on the flesh is death, but the mind set on the Spirit is life and peace.” Romans 8:6.
In hard times it is not unexpected that your confidence in God will start to waver. Do not lose hope! God’s hand never slips. He never makes a mistake. He is in control and is aware of your problems. You can trust an unknown future to a known God.
“What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against is?” Romans 8:31.
“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the defense of my life; whom shall I dread?” Psalm 27:1.
In Christ we can stand firm.