“But I thought it necessary to send to you Epaphroditus, my brother and fellow worker and fellow soldier, who is also your messenger and minister to my need; because he was longing for you all and was distressed because you had heard that he was sick.” — Philippians 2:25-26
The Apostle Paul mentions Epaphroditus in this text because of his humility and service to the Lord and to others. Thomas Brooks said, “Example is the most powerful rhetoric.” The single greatest tool of leadership is the power of an exemplary life. Paul shows us such a man.
The name Epaphroditus means “belonging to Aphrodite,” the pagan goddess of love. I can't imagine a Christian parent naming his child that. But obviously somewhere in his life Epaphroditus was led to Christ and even though his name did not change, his allegiance was forever changed as well as his character. Epaphroditus took money to Paul that the church had collected and he stayed with Paul for a while during Paul's imprisonment in Rome.
Notice Paul's admiration of this man. He calls him “brother,” a term that indicates intimacy and friendship. Paul obviously felt a closeness to Epaphroditus. They were brothers in Christ. He calls him a “fellow worker” in the kingdom. We don't know exactly how Epaphroditus helped Paul in Rome. He could have written letters for him or taken him better food during his imprisonment and seen to his other personal needs. But he also was a fellow worker in the gospel.
Everyone in ministry knows that there are often people who work quietly "behind the scenes" to make a difference in the total ministry of the church. They don't look for recognition or the limelight. They just quietly go about the work that is needed to be done. Epaphroditus reminds me of such people.
Epaphroditus is a “fellow soldier.” He and Paul were in a a battle, a spiritual battle. They fought shoulder-to-shoulder in Rome. Epaphroditus was not a weekend warrior. He was in sin city and he and Paul were engaged in the fight daily.
Epaphroditus is a “messenger” of the church in Philippi sent on a mission to help Paul. In Paul's day often the necessities of a prisoner were not supplied by the state, or they would be so meager as to impoverish a prisoner. Often friends or relatives would have to provide additional food or a blanket or clothing. Epaphroditus and the church in Philippi helped sustain Paul while he was in prison.
Epaphroditus is a “minister.” He may not have been a preaching minister but he assisted Paul in his day-to-day needs. He understood the need to serve others.
When we put all of this together, Epaphroditus served a vital role in Paul's ministry, willing to do whatever needed to be done. He was unselfish, sympathetic, compassionate, courageous and godly.
Isn't it great to know that some people in the ministry are compelled by relationships rather than money or programs? I love people that will just pick up and serve wherever there is a need, not just in public roles.
Epaphroditus traveled over 800 miles from Philippi to Rome. The trip would have taken at least six weeks. Then he became ill with a serious disease and nearly died. There were no vaccinations in those days when people traveled from country to country, sometimes in what we would call Third-World conditions. And whatever the disease, it almost took his life.
Isn't it interesting (Philippians, verse 26) that when Epaphroditus heard that the church in Philippi was worried about him being ill that he was more concerned about the Philippians being worried about him than he was about his own condition? This shows this man's heart. A person who is more concerned about others than about themselves has a real servant's heart.
We are just one person. But each one of us has the capacity to be an Epaphroditus. We make a difference when we touch others. And we do that when we depend upon the Lord and allow the Lord Jesus to use us as a change agent. People need the ministry of Christians. And the church needs the strength of men like Epaphroditus.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.