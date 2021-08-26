The whole theme of the Bible is pretty simple. God is calling his people to himself, to change and grow into the people he wishes for them to become, and the people respond, “no thanks, we know where we are going.” Consider our first response when change is suggested. “What will it cost me, in money, or time, or effort, or what I’d have to give up?”
The strange element to this is that we change all of the time because we are alive. The question has to do with how we are changing.
How am I different from who I was last year, or five years ago, or 20 years ago? Am I less happy, more worried, love others less whole judging them more? Do I take myself oh-so-seriously, a little hard around the edges, and perhaps laugh less then I used to?
If that is the case, then I have been listening to the many voices insisting that the world is nasty, life is a never-ending struggle, and God is a nice idea but has little to do with the reality of my life.
On the other hand, what if I enjoy people more and am less threatened by personal differences, like myself more despite being imperfect, laugh easily over simple stuff including my own goof-ups, and have a sense of joy and peace growing within? If that is the case, then God has been involved.
We all know people who seem to be beaten down by life, and others who seem to be pretty much at peace and able to handle whatever comes down the road. What is the source of the difference? I believe it has to do with relationship with God, or in many case, “non” relationship with God.
God is creative and the power of that creativity always moves forward. It is never static or stagnant or stuck but continues to roam over the earth and among God’s people, making all things new in marvelous ways. Our call is to be a part of that creative energy by abandoning our will to its pull and being ready to be changed ourselves.
I hear people say, “that is just the way I am and there is nothing I can do about it.” In fact, that is true, but the rest of the truth is, “but the God who created me can change me if I am willing.”
As is always the case, a personal decision awaits. Do we actively look for indications of God’s “re-forming” presence in our lives, or do we simply assume that today is pretty much a repeat of yesterday, and that we are the very same people we were yesterday?
That is dangerous because it is never the truth. We are changing every day, perhaps in tiny ways, but if we are alive, we are not the same. The question is, are we changing in ways that are life-giving and positive, or that are degrading and negative?
Do you get up each morning expecting God to reveal some little truth that day? Is there movement in your life or are you just putting in time until you die? Have you forgiven yourself? Do you love yourself? Are you holding onto a bunch of “old stuff” that prevents you from living each day as the unique gift it is? How will you be different at the end of this day?
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.