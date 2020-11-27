This has been a much different Thanksgiving this year for most of us but I hope you had a good one.
In this midst of this difficult year many of us still have many things to be thankful for.
Any of us who had become accustomed to taking good health for granted probably realize now more than ever just how precarious health can be. Good health is a tremendous blessing.
I am thankful for work.
It’s not that we don’t all occasionally complain about the burden of too much work. But when we have seen so many others lose jobs or have their hours severely reduced we begin to understand what a good thing it is to have work to do.
When we have work that is meaningful and enjoyable that’s an added blessing.
I am thankful for my family.
I have often said, and probably have written more than once in this space, that I am thankful for the gift of family. That’s still true. I am thankful for the institution of the family and for all the blessings that come from living in families.
But beyond that somewhat generic gratitude for the opportunity to be located within a special group of people one is related to by kinship, I also am enormously grateful for the specific people who make up my family.
Jane and Nathan have been beside me and helped me grow and thrive for more than three decades.
Going back earlier than that, my parents and sisters have surrounded me with love as far back as I can remember. With every day that passes I become even more aware of how rich a blessing that is.
My sisters have also done a good job of fulfilling their special vocation to keep me humble. They still do. Whenever I am tempted to think a bit too highly of myself they are always ready to remind me of one (or a dozen) of the stupid things I did when I was a young child.
Maybe some of those stupid things were just a year or two ago, but “young child” has a much nicer ring to it.
I am thankful for friendships.
I have a handful of good friends here in Elizabeth City, including some that I work with, and many others I have enjoyed getting to know over the past few years.
Every time I make it back to Edenton I am reminded of good friends I still have there. And of course we have friends in Perquimans, Camden and Currituck.
I have a few old friends who go back to high school or even earlier. Sometimes I still run into my high school buddy Mark, who works in Virginia Beach. There are also a few friends I haven’t seen since the early 1980s but we stay in touch through social media.
There is so much to be thankful for.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.