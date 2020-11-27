Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED EARLY THIS MORNING. VISIBILITY MAY DROP TO UNDER ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES. ANYONE TRAVELING THIS MORNING SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS. USE CAUTION, ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION, AND USE LOW- BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.