All of us have things we have missed doing since we started staying at home more because of the coronavirus.
We miss being with others at church.
We miss sitting with family and friends at a table in a favorite restaurant.
We miss getting our hair cut by someone who knows how we want it done and has the skill to do it exactly that way.
We miss going to movie theaters.
You certainly could make your own list and it might have items that aren’t on mine.
Some of these things we are gradually starting to do again.
As I think about things I have especially missed, one of them is listening to Gospel music in person.
We don’t do it all the time but we like to get out and hear music when we can, and especially Gospel music. Earlier in the year we were even thinking about going to Tennessee on Memorial Day weekend to attend the Gaither Family Fest.
A few weeks ago it seemed the event might not be held at all.
Now it looks like it’s going forward but it just isn’t the right time for us to try to go. We are still a bit reluctant to travel that far.
Even more of a concern is that there is so much we need to do right here, especially as it relates to church, that it just isn’t practical right now to look at being away — anywhere — for more than one day.
And then the money — yeah, there’s that.
So we’re staying put for the time being.
The National Quartet Convention will be held at the end of September and the beginning of October and we might be in a better position by then to consider making a trip to attend that.
We’ll see.
For now, though, I have come to appreciate and enjoy the impromptu performances that artists such as Jeff and Sheri Easter have been posting on social media and their own websites.
Just this morning I watched a live performance that Jeff Easter and his father posted from his father’s home in Mount Airy. It was just the two of them singing with no accompaniment, and then Sheri — who was seated in another part of the room and wasn’t visible onscreen at the beginning of the clip — joined in with harmonies and even did some short bits of a couple of her own songs.
These performances are wonderful even without all the technology of the recording studio and are a reminder of how many of us first discovered music, singing favorite songs with our own families or friends in the den or with a small group at church.
And it’s also a reminder that it will great to see these folks again when they can get back out on the road with a band.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.