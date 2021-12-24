OK, it’s that time of the year once again when we read the story in the Gospel of Matthew. “Joseph and Mary, Nazareth, Bethlehem, shepherds in the fields, angel of the Lord, baby in a manger, farm animals looking on, the multitude of the heavenly host, and so on and so on…..”
And I ask you the ultimate theological question, “so what?” Why should any of us really care about a child born in a nowhere town in a foreign region hundreds of years ago? Is this little story really worth getting all excited about?
Let us be honest here. Many people in churches all over the world on Christmas will not give the slightest thought to this celebration until next year at this time when there is always some pressure to show up. I am not being facetious here, I am serious. Why should we care about this little baby being born a long time ago in some faraway land?
I have said many times over the years that we cannot put God and “why” in the same sentence, and I believe that is true, except for maybe this one exception. Why would God choose this strange and unexpected way to enter our world? For that matter, why would God choose to really enter the world in the first place? For one reason: to reveal himself to us, to show us God’s nature and, therefore, also something about our own nature.
Let us step back for a moment and ask a basic question. Did the universe just happen, or is there some intentionality and purpose behind it? Did you and I just happen? Did all of the animals and plants and oceans and mountains and stars just happen? Is the power of love something we dreamed up all on our own?
For those who believe all of this just happened for no reason or purpose, and there are many, then this little story about the baby born in Bethlehem is perhaps cute, but also pretty pointless. For those who choose to believe, and belief is always a choice, that there is conscious purpose in all that we see and experience, how does that belief affect our lives?
Throughout recorded history, humanity has in some way worshiped gods of many descriptions and powers. There seems to be a need or desire within us that seeks out something greater than we are, something that we cannot touch or feel, but nevertheless is “out there” or “up there,” or somewhere else, but always out of our reach. Each of us chooses what to believe in, but human nature largely seems to acknowledge that there is something greater than we are, even if we call it “the universe” or some other impersonal name.
And then, on a particular day in time, here comes that baby. And again, each of us must decide if we believe that child truly is Almighty God coming to us, as one of us, or simply a nice little fable we remember once each year.
Christianity is the only religion that believes that God has erased the distance between us and him, and that is an astounding claim. If I decide that this is just a fable, then it certainly will not affect my life in the coming year. I might mumble a few prayers, struggle through a Christmas carol or two, and then put away the decorations and get back to my life, unchanged and uninspired.
But, what if I decide to believe that, as preposterous as this story is, it is true, and the biblical account is telling me something really, really important, something with the potential to be life-transforming?
So, what does the birth of this baby tell me about God and about myself? Now, this is where the rubber hits the road. If we believe the Bible that tells us that we have been created in “the image and likeness of God,” then this is something worth exploring.
If it is true, that birth clearly demonstrated that God desires a personal, loving relationship with us. It reveals that what is most important in life is humility, gentleness, living, caring, love and truth. The birth of the baby also denies the values demonstrated in power, anger, judgment, bitterness, grudge holding, self-pity, hopelessness and selfishness.
Again, so what? What does that mean for you and me tomorrow morning? It reveals the secret to happiness and meaning and fulfillment in daily life.
This really is pretty simple. Be honest: when do we feel the best about ourselves? When are we the happiest with who we are? When do we feel like patting ourselves on the back? It is when the goodness and peace and love placed deep within us by our Creator bubbles to the surface and determines our actions. It is when you and I sacrifice our own wants and needs for another person. It is when we reach out our hands and our hearts to those in need. It is when we forgive, and let go of past bitterness and hate and resentment. It is when we love the unlovable expecting no return. It is when we say or do something we know deep within ourselves is the right thing even when we know it will cause us pain or embarrassment or misunderstanding. In other words, we have been living our lives as who we truly are in our deepest God-created being, and there is nothing as meaningful or rewarding, or just plain “right.”
On the other hand, when are we the most frustrated or disappointed in ourselves? It is when we have said or done something that we know is hurtful or wrong, but we have carefully built our reasons, justifications, and rationalizations so that our defenses are strong.
We are so very good at justifying ourselves, but deep inside ourselves we know the truth. In other words, we have chosen not to pay the price of being ourselves and have behaved as the world encourages us to behave. The problem is, of course, that it is does not reflect who we are, and at some level we know that, and I believe that God weeps at a wasted life.
Obviously, the challenge is that these Godly values are in stark contrast to the values of the world, and there is a cost to living out of our true nature. Just as the world did not accept the truth revealed in the life of Jesus and tried to stamp out that message, so you and I will find it a challenge to live as who we have been created to be. It is worth the cost, but so many people realize this truth too late, and at the end of their lives they wonder, “if only I had…..”
Here is where it gets a bit tricky. Whatever I decide about the identity of that child is not the real issue here. The only meaningful concern is whether or not the story is true. In other words, if something in life is true, then my insisting that it is not true does not change reality other than I will live with a fantasy.
So the answer to the question, “so what?” is this question. Do I want to try to live my life each day as who I truly am in my deepest being, or will I cave in to the pressures of the world, knowing each night as I go to bed which choice I have made that day? And remember that baby assures us that we are never alone and we are not expected to do this perfectly.
A critical aspect of an authentic life is the ability to forgive ourselves, and give it another shot tomorrow. As a matter of fact, it is not a bad idea to learn how to step back and laugh at ourselves every now and then. When we try our best to be ourselves each day, sometimes pretty successfully and other times pretty pathetically, we might just hear a quiet voice next to us whispering, “well done, good and faithful servant. Let’s try again tomorrow, together.”