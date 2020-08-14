“Remind them to be subject to rulers to authorities, to be obedient, to be ready for every good deed.” — Titus 3:1
According to Sheryl Lindsell-Roberts’ “Loony Laws & Silly Statutes,” it is illegal to park your car in Milwaukee for more than two hours unless it is hitched to a horse.
In Cleveland it is illegal to drive a car while sitting on someone’s lap. In Macomb, Illinois, it is illegal for an automobile to impersonate a wolf!
Robert Pelton’s “Loony Laws That You Never Knew You Were Breaking” points out that you could serve up to a year in jail if caught adjusting your stockings in Dennison, Texas. And in Wilbur, Washington you can be fined $300 for riding an ugly horse!
Obviously these laws were written a long time ago. Many sexist ordinances, like one in Corvallis, Oregon, prohibits women from drinking coffee after 6 p.m., are obviously the handiwork of archaic times. Whether written with a sense of humor or in simpler, ignorant days, they probably never banked on having these ordinances scrutinized and ridiculed many years later.
But certain laws never change or lose their relevance. Laws like: You shall not murder; You shall not steal; You shall not commit adultery; Honor your father and your mother. All are necessary to a civil society and show obedience to God regardless of age or environment.
Many in our society today have forgotten that these were written in stone by the hand of God thousands of years ago. And the civilizations that heeded them prospered and flourished for hundreds of years.
The book which contains these and many other laws for our good, has been desecrated, burned and ridiculed by a generation of spiritually ignorant people studying at the feet of ungodly, socialist-leaning professors in our tax-funded universities. The result? Look at Chicago. Look at Portland. Look at New York City. Look at any city where lawlessness is allowed and rule of law is ignored. Where law enforcement officials are vilified and looters are set free to continue their lawless actions.
Legislation will not change the hearts of men and women. Government “freebies,” which your tax dollars and my tax dollars pay for, will never change the hearts of people, nor improve society. Hate-mongers spewing violence will not benefit society. Only a return to instruction in righteousness and holiness will change the hearts and minds of people and bring us together.
People laugh, ridicule and make sarcastic remarks about the Bible. But show me another book that was written over a period of 1,600 years, on three different continents, by over 40 different people, that fits together like a hand in an expensive leather glove. It’s hard to even get three people that see an accident to give the same account of it!
Show me another book that has changed the lives of people for the better, that teaches love and not hate; teaches loving your neighbor as yourself; and teaches caring for each and every individual the same without regard to race, creed or color of ones skin.
People have misused the Bible at times. They have taken parts of it out of context in order to support their narrow and misleading views. But the Bible has stood the test of time. The Bible has even been proven more accurate in each succeeding age from the discoveries of archaeologists. Every item or text uncovered in the sands has confirmed more and more of the scriptures. It’s integrity is without question.
And when we begin to teach people not to murder, not to steal, to respect law and order, to love others as yourself, then and only then will we begin to rebuild a society that will last.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world but that the world might be saved through Him.” — John 3:16-17.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister