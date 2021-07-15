“Every person is to be in subjection to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God.” — Romans 13:1
Within a few years after Paul wrote these words he was beheaded by the very authorities that he here defended. By the time Paul wrote these words he had been in trouble with authorities in many places and had been jailed, beaten, stoned and abused often.
You would think by the experiences Paul had with governing authorities he would tell us never to trust them. If anyone had a reason to call for rebellion against corrupt governing authorities, Paul did. Yet, what does he tell us here? Be subject to the governing authorities.
We live in a time where there is a true lack of respect for authority. We see it in homes as children are disrespectful and disobedient to parental authority. We see it in public as criminals have no respect for the authority of law enforcement figures. And we even see it in churches where the Word of God is explained away in order for a particular social act to be approved.
Listen to the news, pick up the paper, read online and you will find story after story, day after day, of violence in many cities across our country. Why is there such disrespect for our laws?
What does it mean to respect authority? By definition it means to feel or show esteem, honor, and appreciation for. Obedience is usually the best way to show respect. Without order little would be accomplished. Without authority there can be no order.
Already, major store chains in California have shortened their hours due to theft when authorities have decided that there should be no penalty for it. I don't blame the criminals for this in that area. The authorities have given them a blank check to steal and loot. Imagine if it was their home that thieves entered and decided to take valuable items?
If there were no police or fire departments violence would rule the world. Your mother or sisters would never be safe in public. Houses would burn down. Sick people would die before they could go to the hospitals.
Imagine if there were no traffic laws. All the roads would be full of accidents. No one would know when to stop or when to go or which direction the other car plans on going. Everyone would travel at different rates of speed.
When it comes right down to it, the reason why authority is challenged is because people don't submit to the authority of Jesus as Lord of their life. They may know of Him but they have never surrendered to His ultimate authority over their life. Understanding authority begins with a right relationship with Jesus.
Living as a responsible citizen in our community is part of God's will for our lives. As salt and yeast among those we work with, we glorify God by peaceful and quiet lives. We proclaim the message of the cross, we confess the Lordship of Jesus Christ and we live as good citizens, respecting and obeying the laws of the land in which we live. When people break the law they often harm or infringe on the rights of those around them.
Babe Ruth was the great home run hitter for the New York Yankees baseball team. During one particular at-bat, the umpire, Ralph Pinelli, called Ruth out on strikes. There was a stunned silence in the stands. Ruth turned to Pinelli and said, “There are 40,000 people here who know that last one was a ball.” Pinelli replied, “Maybe so but mine is the only opinion that counts.”
I'm glad that I have a higher authority that is always right. How about you?
Emmett Murphy is retired Christian church minister.