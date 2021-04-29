“Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body; and be thankful.” — Colossians 3:15
In his book, "Seeking To Be Christian In Race Relations," Benjamin Mays wrote, “It is probably easier to be a Christian in any other area of life than it is in the area of race. Here the practice of the Christian religion seems to break down most completely.”
Jackie Robinson dealt with a lot of hatred and injustice but he handled it with dignity. He stayed strong and fought his battles with integrity and tenacity. And change happened because of it.
Racism is a sin. It degrades someone who is made in the image of God. It is the opposite of love, the opposite of compassion, and the opposite of mercy. It is contrary to everything that we know about God.
God doesn't love you more according to the color of your skin or the clothes on your body. He doesn't judge like that. He's not impressed by the cars you drive, the fashions you wear, or if you have more degrees than a thermometer. 2 Chronicles 19:7 states, “With the Lord our God there is no injustice or partiality.” That word "partiality" means favoritism, treating people differently in an unfair way. Deuteronomy 10:17 says God does not show partiality.
In Acts10:28, God broke through the barriers of both law and conscience to show Peter that all men were to be accepted as equals. “You yourselves know how unlawful it is for a man who is a Jew to associate with a foreigner or visit him and yet God has shown me that I should not call any man unholy or unclean.”
Peter had a wall of prejudice built up in him over the years of his training in Judaism. Gentiles were considered unclean and you defiled yourself by associating with them. This man was a leader in the church! He had spent three years with Jesus. Yet he had a racist attitude. It took a direct revelation from God to get Peter to change the pattern of his life and to recognize that the first fruit of the Spirit is love.
But we have a generation today that talks a lot about love but probably knows less about genuine love than any generation since the time Jesus walked the earth. The word love has been perverted and twisted so much that 1st century Christians would probably not recognize it.
Jesus wants each of us to show a God-like love. That's what this community, our country and this world needs. It's not just an emotion or feeling. It may contain feelings and result in feelings but love is not a feeling or an emotion. It is a command! The Bible commands us to love.
A lawyer asked Jesus, “Which is the great commandment in the Law?” Jesus said “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it: 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself.'”
Wednesday my wife was in line at the drugstore behind a lady of a different ethnicity. She looked like life had not been kind to her. With a smile my wife said, “So, how are you doing today?” I wish a camera had captured the immediate change in her face that went from a look of sadness to a huge smile that lit up her whole countenance. The brief conversation ended with each wishing for the other to have a good day.
Why can't we just talk to people as people without shouting, jumping to conclusions quickly, and thinking the worst? What a great community it would be. Take time to greet someone with a smile and a kind word. You might be surprised at how good it feels.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.