“Shout joyfully to the Lord, all the earth. Serve the Lord with gladness; come before Him with joyful singing.” — Psalm 100:1,2
I heard of a man who had missed church services for quite a while. His preacher went to see him and said, “John, we’ve been missing you at church.”
In response, John said, “Well preacher, I should have been there. But I’ve been out of work. And the kids have been sick and you know, we’ve had all this rain. It’s just rained and rained.”
The preacher responded, “Yes, but it’s dry at church.”
John replied, “That’s another reason I haven’t come!”
All of us have been through times when we don’t feel like worshipping. We may be tired or distracted. It may be worry or disappointment about a situation that we are facing.
Whatever the situation, the emotion of not “feeling it” can be strong. It is at times as these that we must make a decision to choose something greater than the emotions that we are feeling.
Choose to put your mind on “things above.” If you are worried or oppressed by something, choose to put your focus and attention on Jesus. Choose to stop viewing things from an earthly perspective and start viewing things from His perspective. We can choose to go from patterns of thinking to places of worship. Remember, God shows up even when you don’t feel like worshipping.
According to John 4:24, Jesus taught, “God is spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth.” So worship must involve both spirit and truth. When we worship in truth we worship the true God as revealed in Jesus Christ as recorded in Scripture.
But what does it mean to worship in spirit? Briefly, it means worshiping with Spirit-given feelings and emotions like joyful praise, awestruck wonder, sorrow for sin, and longings for God.
In Psalm 40, David’s heart did not feel full of worshipful feelings. He felt he was in a pit of destruction and mired in clay. So what did David do? He “waited patiently for the Lord.” The Hebrew word does not mean passive waiting; it means “eager seeking.” It means taking the steps that God has promised to use to help us while trusting Him to work in us.
And what does God promise to do as we wait for Him? According to Jeremiah 29:13, “When we seek Him with all of our heart we will find Him.”
Yosemite Valley in California is one of the most beautiful places on earth. To get there you go through a tunnel which opens to an awesome view of the entire valley: El Capitan, Half Dome, Cathedral Rock. At the tunnel opening there is a parking area where everyone is out of their cars, looking at the view in amazement and wonder.
Now imagine you drive through that tunnel, but when you emerge all you see is fog. No awesome view; just thick, gray, soupy fog.
That’s what happens when we don’t feel like worshipping. The beauty of God is right in front of us, but blocking that view is the fog of unbelief, worries, pride or sin. Don’t settle for fog!
As Psalm 147:1 says, “Praise the Lord! For it is good to sing praise to our God; for it is pleasant and praise is becoming.” Praise while you can. A day is approaching when we will no longer be able to praise like we once could. Choose to still worship today while you have the ability to do so. God is worthy of our praise and nothing can change that. So even when you don’t feel like worshipping, keep on doing it.
Worship God not because we are worthy but because He is worthy. Worship will shift the focus off ourselves and onto God. When we worship God, it gives us a greater awareness of Him and His presence. Don’t settle for the fog.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.