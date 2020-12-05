Is there anything more talked about in the Christian community than “wealth?” Christianity and wealth just don’t seem to go together very well.
How about when Jesus said in Matthew 19:24, “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God?”
Wow. And then he said to the young rich man in Mark 10:21, “Go, sell what you have, give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven, and come, follow me.”
Good grief, hide your money!
But wait. We miss the point. Jesus lived his life in the context of this world, in personal relationships with other people. His words were not proclaimed from a mountaintop, but from within a particular situation and directed at a specific audience.
In this case he was responding to a rich young man who had excitedly come up to Jesus, grabbed his robe and asked, “Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” Jesus tells him that he must observe the commandments and the young man quickly says he has always done that.
“Looking upon him Jesus loved him, and said to him, ‘you lack one thing,” and told him to give his wealth away. That was pretty much the end of that. However, this is not a teaching about wealth or money.
We all have a list of things that are important to us. The things at the bottom might include ice cream, football, a good book, or a favorite pair of jeans. Higher up could be time with a special person, family vacation, or a favorite pet. Toward the top of the scale would be such things as material possessions, health, sex, or having the approval of others.
The list is different for all of us, but for all of us the higher on our list we go the more difficult it is to let go of them. Eventually, we reach the point where we say, “That is it. I cannot give that up regardless of the cost.”
At that point we will find what truly rules our lives. It could be family, money, power, drugs, alcohol, or a grudge against someone, guilt about past wrongs. Whatever it is, we clutch it tightly and refuse to give it up. We may not call it “God,” but in effect that is what it has become to us.
The rich young man who approached Jesus was probably thinking, “Please don’t ask for my money, anything but my money.” Of course that is what Jesus did and the young man hung his head and walked away from the one who had the power to change his life for the better.
This is what stewardship is about. Jesus asks us to give up what we are clinging to so that he can set us free to truly live.
At what point do you get nervous when Jesus talks about sacrifice? That is the only place he can truly meet you. He said, “A person must lose his life to find his life.”
As always, a choice must be made. You can be sure that he is not calling us to poverty and misery and deprivation, but rather to the joyful liberty of the children of God.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.