"I passed by the field of the sluggard and by the vineyard of the man lacking sense, and behold, it was completely overgrown with thistles; its surface was covered with nettles, and its stone wall was broken down." — Proverbs 24:30-31
When we were preparing to move to Elizabeth City the Realtor asked what we were looking for in a house.
My first response was “a large property for a garden.” My absolutely favorite hobby is gardening. And while we have enjoyed much fruit and produce from our garden so far this year we are now at the time that I dislike the most about gardening. Weeds! Weeds everywhere. They seem to come out of the ground fully grown overnight. So every morning now the ritual is to spend an hour or more in the garden weeding.
It is so rewarding to see the rows of vegetables free of weeds that I almost forget how hot and sweaty I've become and how much the knees ache from bending. But anyone that stops over now usually leaves with some fresh produce from the garden. It may be tomatoes, beans, squash, peppers, eggplant or even a cantaloupe.
In Matthew, chapter 13, Jesus teaches in parables. He spoke of a farmer sowing seed in his field. Some of it fell beside the road and the birds ate it. Some of it fell on rocky ground without much good soil. It sprouted and came up but without the depth of soil the sun caused it to wilt and die. Some seed fell among weeds and thorns and was choked out by them. Only the seed that fell on good soil prospered and yielded a good harvest.
In this parable Jesus was talking about different types of people. Some hear God's Word but it does not take root. Others hear the Word but the cares and temptations of the world choke it out. Weeds do that. Weeds take the valuable nutrients from the soil that the good seed needs. Weeds, left unchecked, will choke out the valuable plants to the point that there is no harvest.
Dorothea Dix wrote, “Your mind may be likened to a garden which will, if neglected, yield only weeds and thistles; but, if cultivated, will produce the most beautiful flowers and the most delicious fruits.”
I decided that I needed to check on the weeds in my garden recently. No, not the nut sedge or wild onion or dandelions growing in the vegetable garden. I needed to check on the weeds in my spiritual garden.
Why was it necessary to get upset because a man was only driving 15 mph in a 25 mph zone recently? In just two minutes there would be four lanes and I could pass him.
Did it help to get angry at what I was seeing on the news?
Why was I short with my wife when she was only trying to explain something to me?
Anger. Insensitive. Unkind thoughts about someone's motives recently.
Weeds. Weeds that choke out pleasant thoughts, kind words and good deeds. Weeds that cause others to be hurt. The seed that fell on the good soil brought forth fruit, sometimes in an overwhelming way.
How is your garden doing? Don't have a garden? But you do. You have a mind, a heart, and a personality. Are you growing beautiful things? Bearing fruit that is delicious? Or allowing weeds to sprout and take over?
Let's consider Paul's challenge, “So walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to Him, bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God.” Colossians 1:10.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.