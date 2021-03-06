Jesus made the point several times that in order to really “get him,” we must be like children.
Children? What is that all about? Children have not yet accomplished anything significant or succeeded at much. They have no claim on heaven based on merit or ability or achievements. Children have no past.
Whatever you and I have done in the past, whether it be good or evil, is irrelevant to our stance before God. We are not, in the final analysis, our past. We are whatever we are in God’s present moment. The past may not be totally lost, but it is no longer ours; it is in God’s hands and is his business alone.
As we grow older, we inevitably acquire an ever-growing past. The danger is that we can see ourselves and even define ourselves too much in terms of that past. That is why we often are so concerned with having a positive interpretation of our past ready for our own use.
If we were being totally honest, most of us probably have spent some time and effort “editing” our autobiographies. We want to have a really good story ready for other people, and for that matter, for Judgment Day as well!
That should convince us that we take the past much too seriously and allow it to color or even ruin the present. Who we were at this time last year is irrelevant to the present moment. We struggle to accept that as the truth, but it is the truth.
I can be happily walking down street, enjoying a beautiful day, feeling pretty good about life. But then, out of the corner of my eye, across the street, I see the guy that really did me wrong last year. My blood pressure goes up, my stomach tightens, my enjoyment fades away as I relive that wrong done to me.
What has changed? That guy does not even know I am there. The day is still beautiful, and I am walking down the street just as I was; yet the day is ruined, and I am unhappy. Why do we do this to ourselves? Why do we so often allow the past to come crashing into the present?
Psalm 46:10 says, “Be still and know that I am God.” In other words, “live wholly in the present moment, and contemplate the reality that I am always with you.” We cannot do that while we are agonizing over a past failure or being enraged over a wrong done to us last year. It takes commitment and practice to live in the present, but we can learn how to do it just like any new skill.
Jesus said the Greatest Commandment is for us to love God and our neighbor. We can do a lot of things, but we cannot love anyone in the past or in the future. We can only love right now. The reason this is the most important commandment is that it reminds us to live our lives in the present so that our lives do not slip away as we focus on what is not longer real.
To learn how to be completely aware of what we are experiencing right now adds meaning and enjoyment to each day. In the final analysis, “the now” is also all that really matters in life. Pay attention to those kids. They know how to do that better than most of us.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.