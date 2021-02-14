Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. C. Renee Edwards, pastor of Mt. Hermon and Woodland United Methodist churches.
What kind of people are we? What I mean is, are we people of influence — Godly influence, that is? It’s a question we need to ask ourselves, wrestle with, answer and then exercise in our daily lives.
To give us food for thought, I want to draw on two very familiar passages of scripture, the first found in the Old Testament, the second in the New Testament.
In the Book of Jonah, Chapter 3, verses 1–5, “the word of the Lord came to Jonah a second time: ‘Go to the great city of Nineveh and proclaim to it the message I give you.’ Jonah obeyed the word of the Lord and went to Nineveh. Now Nineveh was a very important city — a visit required three days. On the first day, Jonah started into the city. He proclaimed: ‘Forty more days and Nineveh will be overturned.’ The Ninevites believed God. They declared a fast, and all of them, from the greatest to the least, put on sackcloth.”
Verse 10 continues, “When God saw what they did and how they turned from their evil ways, he had compassion and did not bring upon them the destruction he had threatened.”
Did you catch that? “The word of the Lord came to Jonah a second time.” So when might the Lord have spoken to Jonah the first time? It was when the Lord told Jonah to go to Nineveh and preach to the Ninevites because they were overrun with wickedness. Frankly, the Lord was tired of their disobedience and wanted Jonah to be the conduit by which the people received the word of the Lord.
Well ole Jonah, rather than do as the Lord requested, found a ship that was headed for Tarshish, bought a ticket and high tailed it out of there. Only problem is, once that ship set sail, the Lord sent a great storm. And upon discovering Jonah was responsible for the Lord creating the storm, Jonah’s shipmates threw him overboard. Jonah wound up in the belly of a very large fish, where for three days he prayed that the Lord would deliver him.
And when the Lord answered Jonah’s prayer, well let’s just say the next time the Lord called upon ole Jonah, he was all too happy to oblige. And the Ninevites, why, when they heard the word of the Lord, they, too, were convinced to turn from their wicked ways.
Funny, isn’t it, what it took to get through to Jonah, that would cause him to willingly submit to the Lord’s request to be a person of Godly influence? Do we have any Jonahs today? Do we have any folks running from the Lord?
But here’s the thing: God gave Jonah a second chance, a chance to make things right. And that’s not all, the Ninevites got a second chance as well. Truth is, the Lord used Jonah as a vessel and the Lord would also come to use the Ninevites. No one is beyond God’s reach, no one. The Lord can and will use any one of us, even those who initially run from him.
Turning to the New Testament, the Scripture in Mark 1:14-15 says, “After John was put in prison, Jesus went into Galilee, proclaiming the good news of God. ‘The time has come,’ he said. ‘The kingdom of God is near. Repent and believe the good news.”
“Repent and believe the good news,” Jesus said. Notice how Jesus had not recruited any disciples up to this point? It’s only after he cruises the beach, does he issue his first call — to Simon and his brother, Andrew. And it is in this moment, I believe Jesus is pretty clear regarding the cost of discipleship. In fact, he flat out tells the brothers they will have to leave the life they know to engage in a new life with him. You know, this is definitely one of those times when I wonder if Simon and Andrew said to themselves and maybe to each other, “I’m not sure what tomorrow holds, but I’m sure who holds tomorrow.”
This Old Testament reading, as well as this reading from the Gospel, provide us with two different types of responders: those who run in fear or dig in their heels; and those who follow willingly.
You know, I wish I could say I was more like Simon and Andrew, James and John in my earlier years But the truth of the matter is, I was more like Jonah, much like the Ninevites — that is until the Holy Spirit got ahold of me. I also know God is not done with me yet, as he continues to melt, mold, fill and use me for his service.
In reflecting on these texts from Jonah and Mark, I was reminded of the many ways and places God uses us — his children — and not necessarily in the church. For example, God called me to be a pastor for such a time as this. I mean, since graduating from college in 1987, I have served him in a host of capacities. In each of my roles, God had me exactly where he wanted me at the time.
Were the jobs always easy? Heck no. But they always prepared me for the next position I was to hold. I would not be the pastor I am today if I had not first been employed as a Christian educator, short-term missionary, youth director, program director, learning center coordinator, employee, store manager and executive director of a domestic violence and sexual assault agency. That’s 34 years devoted to serving my God in various capacities before ever saying “yes” to the call to full-time pastoral ministry. Thirty-four years of touching lives; 34 years of being touched by others’ lives.
I don’t want to make light of what we do here on Sunday mornings, growing in the knowledge and love of God, because corporate worship and Sunday school are vital. At the same time, I have come to notice how church folks are far more concerned about packing the pews on Sunday morning than being witnesses in the world Monday through Saturday. In 2020, between in-person worship, online worship and our online children’s message, our church touched some 680+ lives through the preaching and teaching of God’s word. Now, imagine just for a moment those 680+ folks touching the lives of 680+ more folks with the preaching and teaching of God’s word in their homes, workplaces and schools.
Recently, I and 699 others participated in the mass COVID-19 vaccination effort in Perquimans County. Albemarle Regional Health Services partnered with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Department, Perquimans Emergency Medical Services and countless volunteers to help us receive the vaccine.
At each checkpoint, I, along with the other participants, was graciously greeted — first by a community volunteer, then our sheriff, then another volunteer, then members of the Sheriff’s Office, then another volunteer, then an EMS worker and then another — until I was released to go home. I am not exactly sure how many folks they had working the site that day, but I do know God brought all those folks together in service for the common good.
There were folks from all walks of life. Can you imagine, just for a moment, 700 lives touched by no less than eight workers? Do the math. That’s 5,600 points of contact. Five-thousand six-hundred times folks had the opportunity to share the love of Jesus outside of a Sunday morning worship service.
At each point of contact, I introduced myself, shared that I am the pastor at Mt. Hermon and Woodland United Methodist churches and thanked each one of them for making the day possible and told them how providing me with the vaccine would afford me the opportunity to continue doing what I love. Also, before and after each point of contact, as I sat quietly in my car, I prayed for the person who was assisting me. Not only that, I prayed for all those who had had a hand in developing, manufacturing and distributing the vaccine.
I also took the time to reflect and pray for the lives that have been lost and the loved ones that have been left behind. I also prayed for the health care workers, the funeral home directors and the pastors who have been called upon time and time again to rise to the occasion. Think about their influence. How God put them in just the right place, at just the right time. They have been Jesus’ hands and feet at every turn.
Is it important we show up on Sunday morning or some other day of the week, whether in-person or online? You bet it is! Is it important we grow in the knowledge and love of God? You bet it is! But remember this, too: if we don’t engage others outside of the church building, what we do here on a Sunday mornings matters not. Truth is, it will die with us.
Think about Jonah, think about the Ninevites, think about Simon and Andrew, think about James and John. Had God not had a come-to Jesus meeting with Jonah in the belly of a big fish, the Ninevites would have never turned from their wicked ways. And had Simon, Andrew, James and John not dropped their nets, they would have never known what it was like to fish for people.
God calls; Jesus commissions; the Holy Spirit convicts. Each of us has the potential to be an influencer. What kind of influencer will you be when God calls, Jesus commissions and the Holy Spirit convicts?
The Rev. C. Renee Edwards is pastor of Mt. Hermon and Woodland United Methodist churches.