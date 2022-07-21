Whether you are young, middle-aged, or in your senior years, there is some extent of planning you must do.
Perhaps you lay out your attire (or that of your children) for tomorrow. Maybe you are thinking ahead about your first meal of the next day as you wash your face, brush your hair, and tuck yourself into bed. You are quietly putting those last-minute chores behind you before you retire for the evening. Just think of the chaos that would ensue if you didn’t undertake some purposeful level of planning.
But when do you make that particular time for yourself, that time when you purposefully take time to sit with God and get to know Him through His word? Daily devotions help us to learn truths. Through these studies, we gain wisdom and understanding.
Satan is the father of lies. Jesus is our source of truth, the perfect standard of what is right. Only He can free us from the consequences of sin. Don’t be led by this “woke” generation — the one that picks and chooses what they want to follow in the Bible. From Genesis through Revelation, God’s truth is there for all of us. We are not to distort the truthful meanings.
If we read and study our Bible, it is evident that we are headed down the same path as Sodom and Gomorrah. The topic of homosexuality is never easy to discuss if you are sensitive to others.
Once, I had a friend ask my opinion on homosexuality, and I began referring her to Scripture. Her face paled as she burst into tears, blurting out, “I’m gay! So does that mean you do not still love me?”
So, from that experience, I have learned to soften my message somewhat, but not to the point of misinterpreting God’s Word. Charles Spurgeon once said concerning homosexuality, “This once brought hell out of heaven on Sodom.”
The English language comes up with a new, unheard-of word almost daily. The word of today is “wokerati.” These are a pompous collective attempting to make the rest of us experience twangs of guilt for not supporting politically correct causes.
And then there is “woke culture,’”which puts the spotlight on micro-aggressions, which are described as offensive phrases that make others feel excluded. An A-Z list of words considered offensive by the woke group even exists. What does that have to do with you and me?
We are not to worry about being “canceled” by the wokerati! Fads and trends come and go, but the Bible and its teaching remain constant; it is an unchanging truth in a changing world.
Jesus taught us this in Matthew 5:17-20: “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them. I tell you the truth until heaven and earth disappear, not the smallest letter, not the least stroke of a pen, will by any means disappear from the Law until everything is accomplished. Anyone who breaks one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do the same will be called least in the kingdom of heaven, but whoever practices and teaches these commands will be called great in the kingdom of heaven. For I tell you that unless your righteousness surpasses that of the Pharisees and the teachers of the law, you will certainly not enter the kingdom of heaven.”
Obeying God’s law is more important than explaining it. That is where obedience and purposefulness come into play. God’s laws were given to help people love God with all their hearts and minds; however, “religious” leaders had turned the laws into a confusing mass of rules. Jesus did not speak against the laws themselves but the abuses and excesses applied by the leaders. We are to be intentional in our obedience to God. Our righteousness must come from what God does in us and not from what we accomplish independently. I must forever ask myself: How am I doing at obeying God?
Over the years, many denominations, fueled by public opinion, have changed their stands on various issues. Our interest should lie in what the Bible teaches. Jesus promised the Holy Spirit to His disciples and, therefore, to us.
In John 14:6, He tells us, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” All because of our being intentional in following His teachings! As followers of Christ, we are sanctified — set apart for sacred use, cleansed, and made holy — through believing and obeying the word of God.
Psalm 119 is long and somewhat difficult for me but to summarize, it says the following: God’s Word is true and wonderful. Obedience to God’s laws is the only way to achieve real happiness. Stay true to God and His word no matter how bad the world becomes. Read and study His word daily; converse with Him routinely. Forever be thankful.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.