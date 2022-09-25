...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
I recently took a trip to serve the people of Honduras. I was alongside a group of nurses who led a medical clinic serving people who were unable to get much medical care.
I had the opportunity to pray with some who lived in homes with mud floors and no doors or windows. I laid hands on them and believed for salvation, healing and divine help in their lives.
We gave blankets, medicines, candy, water filters and hugs. I was again humbled to see such joy and peace among those with so little. And, as much as I went to be a blessing, I returned with the greater blessing of being loved.
I often tell those who are going on such trips a few things and I recognized that these ideas are not just useful in foreign places, but they can assist our daily mission. My encouragements on these mission trips are simple and yet easy to overlook, so wherever you are in your day, week or season I want to encourage your life’s purpose by offering four basic helps.
The first thing I say is, “Focus on one person. God is going to give you someone who is the reason for this trip.”
I don’t mean that your life will only impact one person, but when we want to make a grand impact on everyone we meet, we can find ourselves making no difference at all. When you have set aside a short amount of time, aim small to ensure that you hit the target.
I will never forget some of the faces of those whom I focused on in one of these trips and, because I gave them my all, I will never forget them. Claudia, Dennis, Sabrina and Manuel will forever be etched on my heart because of a week that we shared.
If you will focus on one person in your life to serve and help today, I believe you may see a greater change. Social media “likes” will never compare to impact on lives.
The second thing is this: Get swept away and take time to obey when the Spirit prompts you.
Why don’t we just live our lives this way? I saw people this week who have never prayed out loud walk around tables and hold others to pray out loud for them. It was easier, I guess, because we may never see them again and they didn’t understand our language, but the impact was so powerful.
When the beautiful moments of service and love avail themselves don’t pass on them. Tear up, hug, pray for that person, and take the time necessary to make a difference.
Try new things! Who cares if you fail? When you are in a foreign land, try new foods, walk trails, have discussions with strangers and buy weird cookies and nativity scenes. New experiences offer new opportunities to grow and become something more, so don’t miss it!
Finally: write it down! Whenever you see something majestic, take the time to document it.
Every experience has a way of deteriorating with time. Time may heal wounds, but it also fades joys. The next time God gives you a beautiful moment, don’t trust that your mind will remember it. Take time to write it down or type it out so you can have and hold onto it.
People can sometimes explain away our experiences, but I prefer to remember how I felt the moment it happened. Never forget the magnificent moments because sometimes there are droughts in between them.
So, today, why don’t you focus on one person, get swept away in a moment, try something new and make sure you write it all down. Our time here on earth is shorter than you think.
Make a difference!
Emanuel Webb Hoggard isPastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.