“Let us consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds, not forsaking our own assembling together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the day drawing near.” — Hebrews 10:24-25
Perhaps you have heard the comment, “The church just isn’t for me.” Or, “You can be a Christian without going to church.”
Dwight L. Moody said, “Church attendance is as vital to a (Christian) disciple as a transfusion of rich, healthy blood to a sick man.”
Jesus told a parable in Matthew 13 that illustrates that the gospel is offered for everyone, and the church is needed by everyone. The parable of the sower dispels the myth that the church isn’t for everybody.
When the farmer went out to sow seed he was reckless in his distribution. In verse 4, he scattered some seed on a hard path and it became bird seed. In verses 5-6, he didn’t seem concerned that some fell on rocky soil. It germinated quickly but withered because the soil was too shallow to produce the necessary moisture.
In verse 7, he randomly scattered some seed on thorny ground but it was soon choked out by the weeds. And in verse 8, some of the seed fell on good soil and eventually produced a significant harvest. But three areas where the seed fell did not produce a harvest.
The sower represented Jesus. As He sowed the seed of the gospel He said, “Whosoever will may come.” And He sowed the seed to the elite, the moral as well as immoral, the elderly, the young, the Jew and Gentile, the pious and irreligious.
All were invited to repent and become a part of His kingdom. He sowed the seed indiscriminately because He loved everybody and He didn’t want anyone to perish but all come to repentance.
Our text is a warning for the people of God not to abandon gathering together with other believers. Church should be a priority for you!
Most people don’t plan to quit attending church. It is a process that happens over time. When you miss one service it is easier to miss the next one.
And there is never a shortage of things to do on Sunday: children’s events like sports, cheerleading or academic events. But these are only hindrances for a moment. They are not bad things but they should not take preference over our worship.
How many times do you allow things like fishing, hunting, golf, hanging out at the beach or attending sporting events prevent you from being in the Lord’s house?
“I quickly found that the American church is a difficult place to fit in if you want to live out New Testament Christianity,” says Francis Chan, an author, teacher and preacher. “The goals of American Christianity are often a nice marriage, children who don’t swear, and good church attendance. Taking the words of Christ literally and seriously is rarely considered. That’s for the radicals who are unbalanced, and who go overboard. Most of us want a balanced life we can control, that is safe and does not involve suffering.”
When we see the Savior for who He is, when we remember what He has done for you and when you come to a place of full surrender, then the church will become a priority in your life.
Thom Rainer says in his book, “I Am A Church Member,” that “For too many people church membership is about receiving instead of giving ... rights instead of responsibilities and entitlements instead of sacrifices.” He goes on to say, “You must understand that as a Christian, God has placed you in the local church in order to serve, to care for others, to pray for leaders, to learn, to teach and to give.”
It’s time we reject the “it’s all about me” mindset concerning church and adopt the “IT’S ALL ABOUT HIM” mindset. When you truly fall in love with the Savior, nothing and no one will be able to keep you away for the regular worship and fellowship with other Christians each Lord’s Day.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.