“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people.” —Proverbs 14:34
Ronald Regan said, “If we ever forget that we are a nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.”
No nation has ever been completely righteous or completely sinful. There will always be some wicked people mixed into a nation of righteous people, and vice versa. God is looking at the big picture. Is the general movement of that nation toward righteousness? Or is it toward sin?
The answer is the latter. We only have to look to the practice of abortion in our country. In January the American Center for Law and Justice shared these statistics: 42% of the world’s death are abortion deaths, and last year 42 million babies died in their mother’s womb.
In May 2013, Dr. Kermit Gosnell was convicted of murdering three infants, involuntary manslaughter of a woman during an abortion procedure, and 211 counts of failing to comply with a state law that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion is performed. During his trial his clinic was described as a “House of Horrors.” His clinic had not been inspected by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for more than 15 years. With a trial that lasted 56 days only one media outlet chose to give the story just a 51-second account. All major networks ignored it as abortion is the media darling. They will go to any length to circle the wagons in support of a woman’s right to murder her own child.
America no longer holds life precious as it once did. This is only one example. Nine states and the District of Columbia now support euthanasia under the guise of “medical aid in dying.” Sin is now defended by laws and legislation in contradiction to God’s Word.
Parents across the country had to explain to kids about certain sexual practices because they were reading and hearing about Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. Clinton tried to redefine what was and was not sex. Statistics of youth involved in sexual immorality have skyrocketed since then, plus there is a new trend of “sexting.”
More than ever we need to hear the Church and Christians and public officials standing for and speaking up for Godly morality and not immoral acts. I can understand why public officials choose not to “go against the tide.” Some, not all, prefer the position more than their religion. But there is no excuse for the Church and Christians not taking a stand and to speak out for moral Biblical values that made our nation great at one time.
Holy Scripture gives us example after example of God blessing a nation that is holy and respects His values. But we see just the opposite when a nation chooses to go down the path of unrighteousness and sin.
In 1992 the vice president of the United States at the time suggested that it would be better for children to be raised by two parents if possible. He was verbally lynched in the media. A year earlier, a famous basketball player revealed that he was HIV positive after having sex with literally hundreds of different women. He was hailed as a hero! It’s time for the Church and Christians to stand up for moral values!
Seventy-five years ago who would have thought that prayer would be removed from schools, that words like “under God’ would be ruled unconstitutional, that abortion on demand would be the rule of the day, that homosexuality would be considered a civil rights issue, that people who actually believed the Bible would be considered intolerant and the calling of sin by name would be taboo? Once sin gets a toehold the rest is history.
“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people.” A great nation requires its people to be committed! The greater the nation, the deeper the commitment to God and His word. It is in His word that we find people and collective life, reason for living, and direction. He is our hope for today and help for tomorrow.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.