As a part of this weekend's EC Legends & Lore Who Killed Nell Cropsey? event, Museum of the Albemarle has reinstalled a lobby exhibit focusing on the mysterious disappearance and death of 19-year-old Elizabeth City resident Ella Maud “Nell” Cropsey. The exhibit will remain on display through May 6.
In 1898, William Cropsey, a merchant, and lawyer from Brooklyn, N.Y., acquired a 65-acre homestead and Victorian mansion known as Seven Pines. The home on Riverside Avenue was located directly across the street from the banks of the Pasquotank River. By the spring of that year, Mr. Cropsey had relocated his wife, Mary Louise, and their nine children to Elizabeth City.
William was appointed Pasquotank County justice, and the Cropsey family began getting situated into their new life down south. Seven Pines was always full of social activity and visitors. Large doe-eyed, raven-haired Nell, and her older sister, Ollie, were lovely, fine-looking young women who garnered the attention of men in Elizabeth City. Of the Cropseys' nine children, Nell and Ollie were particularly close.
According to a N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources blog, Nell was last seen alive on the Cropseys' front porch the night of Nov. 20, 1901. That night she had been in the parlor of the house with her boyfriend, Jim Wilcox, and her sister, Ollie.
As the evening wrapped up, Nell and Jim stepped outside to talk, and she ended things between them. Wilcox said that he left her on the porch after she broke up with him.
Nell's body was found floating in the Pasquotank River 37 days after she vanished, in nearly pristine condition. “The autopsy report revealed a contusion on her left temple and that her lungs were “free from water,’” Museum of the Albemarle Curator Wanda Lassiter notes.
Wilcox was accused of killing Nell and arrested. According to DCNR resources, “The case, built on circumstantial evidence, was a sensation in its own right. Protesters and mobs interrupted the first trial until the judge declared a mistrial and ordered a new trial in a nearby county."
Wilcox was convicted of second-degree murder in 1903 and served half of a 30-year sentence. He was then pardoned by the governor and returned to Elizabeth City, only to die by suicide in 1934.
Was Wilcox guilty? Rumors spread that Nell's father knew more about her disappearance than he admitted.
Perhaps a second gentleman who visited the Cropsey residence that dreadful night contributed to her murder or disappearance?
Three other people in the Cropsey home the night Nell disappeared later took their own lives. Were they hiding the truth behind how or why she went missing and was subsequently found dead?
Explore our lobby exhibit to see if you can solve this murder mystery. What do you think happened to Nell Cropsey?
Please visit the Museum of the Albemarle to view this and other exhibits Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Barbara Putnam is the operations manager at Museum of the Albemarle.