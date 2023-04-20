As a part of Saturday's EC Legends & Lore Who Killed Nell Cropsey? event, Museum of the Albemarle has reinstalled a lobby exhibit focusing on the mysterious disappearance and death of 19-year-old Elizabeth City resident Ella Maud “Nell” Cropsey. The exhibit will remain on display through May 6.

In 1898, William Cropsey, a merchant, and lawyer from Brooklyn, N.Y., acquired a 65-acre homestead and Victorian mansion known as Seven Pines. The home on Riverside Avenue was located directly across the street from the banks of the Pasquotank River. By the spring of that year, Mr. Cropsey had relocated his wife, Mary Louise, and their nine children to Elizabeth City.