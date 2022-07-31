It’s hard to read the Psalms without encountering one of the 65 references to the Hebrew word “mishpat,” which is usually translated as “judgments” or “justice.”
The term appears 23 times in Psalm 119, in passages worshippers have sung for centuries, such as: “I will praise you with uprightness of heart, when I learn your righteous judgments. I will keep your statutes; Oh, do not forsake me utterly!”
But when Old Testament scholar Michael J. Rhodes dug into the top 25 worship songs listed by Christian Copyright Licensing International, he found symbolic trends in the lyrics. For starters, “justice” was mentioned one time, in one song.
“The poor are completely absent in the top 25. By contrast, the Psalter uses varied language to describe the poor on nearly every page,” he wrote in a Twitter thread. “The widow, refugee, oppressed are completely absent from the top 25. ...
“Whereas ‘enemies’ are the third most common character in the Psalms, they rarely show up in the Top 25. When they do, they appear to be enemies only in a spiritual sense. Maybe most devastatingly ... not a single question is ever posed to God. The Top 25 never ask God anything.”
That’s a long way from a Vespers Psalm promising: “The Lord sets the prisoners free; the Lord opens the eyes of the blind. The Lord lifts up those who are bowed down; the Lord loves the righteous. The Lord watches over the sojourners, he upholds the widow and the fatherless; but the way of the wicked he brings to ruin. ... Praise the Lord.”
On social media, these issues spark debates about politics and social justice, noted Craig Greenfield, author of “The Urban Halo” and “Subversive Jesus.” A former dot-com entrepreneur, he leads the global youth ministry Alongsiders International, based largely in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The question, he said, is: Why do so many worship songs focus on personal experience and feelings alone? This has been true with new hymns for several generations.
“We, in the West, tend to be very individualistic,” said Greenfield, reached by telephone.
“That may work for people in the United States and, as the United States goes, so goes most of the West. ... But God’s heart for the poor is at the center of the Gospel. There’s no way to miss that in the Psalms and the Gospels.”
Observations by Rhodes about blind spots in worship-music products offered by major publishing companies are crucial, added Greenfield. In an online essay entitled “Worship music is broken. Here’s what we can do about it,” he urged:
A stronger emphasis on corporate worship. “Worship can be a beautiful intimate moment of love between you and God. ... But that’s not ALL it should be,” he said. After “trying to worship awkwardly on Zoom” during the coronavirus pandemic, “we all know that there is something powerful that happens when ... we sing ‘We worship You’ instead of ‘I worship You.’”
Embracing “worship as lament,” as well as celebration. Churches need to be more than “a place we go to get our regular fix, our weekly high. Sometimes the world is all messed up.”
Focus on participation more than professional-level performance. “We serve a God who was deeply encouraged by the pathetic offering of an impoverished old widow,” noted Greenfield. “Our drive for excellence can end up excluding those who God calls us to make central.”