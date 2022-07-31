It’s hard to read the Psalms without encountering one of the 65 references to the Hebrew word “mishpat,” which is usually translated as “judgments” or “justice.”

The term appears 23 times in Psalm 119, in passages worshippers have sung for centuries, such as: “I will praise you with uprightness of heart, when I learn your righteous judgments. I will keep your statutes; Oh, do not forsake me utterly!”


Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org.