Ellen Owens

Ellen Owens

 Photo courtesy Pasquotank Extension

Across the state of North Carolina, fresh produce is grown and harvested throughout the year. Don’t forget that during the fall, there are still some delectable foods that can be purchased locally such as cabbage, sweet potatoes, greens, pumpkins, turnips and others.

Farm stands, and other local growers offer the freshest produce around, yet much of the food being purchased by consumers has been shipped to our local chains, often from long distances in refrigerated trucks.