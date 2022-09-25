...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Across the state of North Carolina, fresh produce is grown and harvested throughout the year. Don’t forget that during the fall, there are still some delectable foods that can be purchased locally such as cabbage, sweet potatoes, greens, pumpkins, turnips and others.
Farm stands, and other local growers offer the freshest produce around, yet much of the food being purchased by consumers has been shipped to our local chains, often from long distances in refrigerated trucks.
What exactly is local food? To clarify, local food means different things to different people, but according to the latest Farm Bill, local food in the U.S. refers to anything that is produced within 400 miles of where we live. For reference, check out this chart provided by the NC Department of Agriculture — https://www.ncagr.gov/markets/availabilitychart.pdf — regarding what is in season throughout the year.
You might ask, why is local produce best? There are many benefits of purchasing local foods, including:
• Locally grown food is full of flavor. Crops are picked at their peak instead of being picked early to be shipped and distributed. Often local produce is picked within 24 hours of purchase.
• Eating local food is eating seasonally. For example, strawberries and peaches picked locally have the freshest taste and provide a much superior taste to those shipped from far away.
• Local food has more nutrients. The nutrition value of local foods is not lost in travel like many foods that travel from other states and even other countries.
• Local food supports the local economy. Money spent locally is reinvested and helps support businesses and services in our community.
• Local food benefits the environment. Purchasing locally helps to maintain farmland and green spaces in our community.
• Local foods promote a safer food supply. Food grown in distant locations has much more potential to pose a food safety issue, thanks to the steps it takes to get the food to you including harvesting, washing, shipping and distribution.
• Local growers can tell you how the food was grown. Local growers can answer questions about their practices which means you can have better knowledge about where and how what you’re purchasing was grown.
A few ideas of how you can personally support the local food system in your area include:
• Eat at restaurants that use local food.
• Plan meals around what is in season.
• Request that your local grocery stores provide more local produce.
• Tell your friends about your favorite food producers.
• Grow your own produce.
• Tell local institutions to support local food.
• Become an advocate and raise awareness.
• Join your local food council.
As consumers, we should strive to support the benefits of local foods by making a conscious effort to support local growers and spread the word about how purchasing locally helps our economy. Also, talk to your friends about supporting local foods and consider joining a local food council.