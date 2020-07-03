In the world of science there is no more prestigious institution than Cambridge University’s Cavendish Laboratory. It is home to more than two centuries of Nobel Prize-winning research, including the discovery of the structure of DNA. Inscribed over its entrance of this institution are these words from Psalm 111:2: “Great are the works of the Lord; they are pondered by all who delight in them.”
The verse, written in Latin, was carved in oak over the original entrance when the laboratory was established back in 1874 by Cavendish Professor of Physics, James Clerk Maxwell. Maxwell was known for numerous achievements in mathematical physics, including formulating the classical theory of electromagnetic radiation. He was also a committed follower of Jesus. When the laboratory moved to its present site 100 years later, the verse again received star billing, only this time in English.
If we’re shocked at eminent scientists citing Scripture as the ground and inspiration of their work, it’s because we’ve lost sight of how important biblical ideas were to the foundations of Western intellectual life, including the origins of modern science.
Sadly it seems today that as a nation we’ve forgotten our own history. As a result, we don’t fully understand the present and our role in it, nor do we have any idea where we are headed.
However, even during these strange and difficult times, many Americans will pause to celebrate and remember Independence Day.
The Fourth of July is a federal holiday that commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776. This annual holiday is a reminder that we won our freedom from our oppressors and became a nation. It’s a good idea to remember our history and our past, however amazing or flawed you may consider it to be.
As a younger man I served in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. I am now in my 50s, and I consider myself to be a patriot. I grew up in the 70s and 80s and have always loved the Fourth of July celebration; it has always been a time when we would look back at our history as a nation. Remembering the past and having memorials are a long-standing tradition that has been around as long as people have existed.
Because to forget our story, is to forget who we are and why we’re here. No wonder remembering is such a central theme in Scripture. God knows the gravitational pull of human awareness, which draws us inexorably toward forgetting. God’s people are always in danger of losing their memory, forgetting who they are and whose they are.
The book of Deuteronomy records Moses’ final address to the people he’s led for decades. They’re about to cross the Jordan and occupy the Promised Land — but now without Moses’ stable presence and leadership. No doubt he chooses his parting words very carefully. One theme dominates throughout: Remember! Remember not to forget. Don’t forget to remember. Remember to remember.
In Deuteronomy 4 Moses warns, “Be careful and watch yourselves closely so that you do not forget the things your eyes have seen or let them fade from your heart as long as you live. Teach them to your children and to their children after them.”
Moses anticipates that success will pose a particular temptation. “When you have eaten and are satisfied, praise the Lord your God for the good land he has given you. Be careful that you do not forget the Lord your God, failing to observe his commands, his laws and his decrees that I am giving you this day. Otherwise, when you eat and are satisfied, when you build fine houses and settle down, and when your herds and flocks grow large and your silver and gold increase and all you have is multiplied, then your heart will become proud and you will forget the Lord your God, who brought you out of Egypt, out of the land of slavery....”
God is warning his people through Moses’ words that the biggest danger is forgetting their story — who they are and where they came from. Like our ancestors, we need to make it a practice to intentionally, deliberately and regularly look back and remember.
I believe as a nation we need to do this. The great historian Thucydides once proclaimed, “The secret of happiness is freedom.” Our freedom was not free. It has been bought with the blood of our mothers and fathers, our brothers and sisters, and rather than tearing down memorials we should pause and take the time to remember the blessings of our freedom.
The Rev. Robert Bess is lead minister at Journey Christian Church.