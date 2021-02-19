Rubenia Williams is a living example of some remarkable Black history here in Pasquotank County.
While Black History Month is an opportunity to recall the contributions of well-known people such as George Washington Carver and W.E.B. DuBois, it’s also a great time to consider the positive difference that Williams and others like her have made in our own community.
Williams grew up in Weeksville and attended what was then known as Elizabeth City State Teachers College. While still a student at ECS she was asked to become a teacher at one of the county’s rural schools for Black students, the Millpond school in northern Pasquotank County.
Williams recently recalled that she lived in Elizabeth City and paid $5 a month to take a taxi to and from the school.
A family that lived next door would start a fire in the school’s wood stove, but if the fire died down a teacher would take on responsibility for rekindling the blaze.
Education has been a passion in Williams’ family for generations.
Her late husband, Andrew Williams, was a teacher and principal and served during World War II with the Tuskegee Airmen, a unit of black Army aviators whose distinguished service often is credited with hastening the desegregation of the U.S. armed forces.
Not only were she and her husband both educators, but her father was a teacher and principal and a justice of the peace.
“I have always been in education,” she said.
The family focus on education has been passed on to Williams’ children and grandchildren, most of whom are or have been educators at the K-12 and college levels.
Daughters Marlene Holley and Andrea Williams were with her during a recent interview and recalled how much of an impact their parents’ high educational expectations made on their own lives and careers.
“They knew they had to attend school,” Williams recalled. “I encouraged them to learn everything they could.”
After serving as part of the first faculty at the Pasquotank County Consolidated Elementary School, she later taught at Sheep-Harney and then at H.L. Trigg, which were city schools.
After the racial integration of county schools in 1969, Williams — who by that time had earned a master’s degree — returned to Pasquotank Elementary as a reading specialist.
“I loved seeing them progress,” she said of the joy she found in working with students to improve their reading ability.
Williams retired from Pasquotank Elementary School after 34 years as a teacher and continued to be active in the community, serving as a member of the Community Relations Commission, library board and social services board.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.