We have been discussing Jesus’ temptation in the wilderness for the past several weeks. We considered Jesus being tempted not to trust His Father’s provision by turning stones to bread and Jesus being tempted to test God’s protection. Today, I want to focus on the last temptation described in Matthew 4:8-11: the tempter tempting Jesus to bow down and worship him.
The tempter shows Jesus all the kingdoms of the world and tells Jesus he will give everything to Him, but there is a catch: Jesus must bow and worship the tempter. In Matthew 4:10, Jesus counters the tempter with God’s Word one final time: “Worship God alone and serve only Him.” Jesus reminds the tempter that only God deserves worship and only God should be served.
According to Isaiah 14:12-15, the tempter “fell” initially because he desired to take God’s place. The tempter was filled with pride and wanted the worship of all. Interestingly enough, this is how Satan, as outlined in Genesis 3:1-5, tempted Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden — “You will be like God knowing good and evil,” he said.
According to Luke 10:18, Jesus, the eternal Son of God, saw the tempter fall from heaven. Jesus had come to “buy back” humanity from the fall in the garden. Nothing would sidetrack Jesus from His divine mission.
Jesus counters the tempter with God’s Word every time. The lesson that constantly repeats itself to me is from Romans 8:31-39: know God’s Word for yourself. We are no match for temptation, but when Christ resides within our heart, and we know God’s Word, we are more than conquerors.
When Jesus is Lord and Savior of our life, the tempter is no match for us. Not because we are conquerors, no, rather because Christ has already done the conquering for us. It’s Jesus’ righteousness in us that will cause us to stand against the tempter and prevail. We merely get to go in and put our foot on a defeated enemy’s head; Christ has won the battle.
The second lesson is detailed in Luke 12:32: Jesus rejects the tempter’s offer of political leadership over the kingdoms of the world and instead offers the kingdom of heaven to all who follow Him in the way of righteousness. Jesus’ rejection must be a slap in the tempter’s face. Jesus is saying indirectly that this world’s system is not home. As John 14:3 says, God has a better home prepared for all who love God. As for this world, Psalm 50:10-11 says it best: it already belongs to God — He owns it all.
Paul reminds us in Romans 14:17 that the kingdom is righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Spirit. The domains that the tempter offers are temporal. Peace and joy in an earthly kingdom only last for a short time, but the peace and joy found in God’s kingdom — the kingdom that Jesus offers to you and me, that peace and joy is eternal and never-ending.
Both the ability to overcome the tempter and the ability to enjoy God’s kingdom hinge on your knowing Jesus’ salvation. In John 3:5–7, Jesus says the kingdom of God must be entered into by being born again.
This season of Lent, surrender your life to Him if you realize you have never given your heart and life to Christ. Start enjoying the fullness of life only Jesus can provide.
