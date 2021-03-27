Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon by Towne South Church of Christ Lead Minister Brad Giffin.
In the beatitudes Jesus gives us a formula for true, lasting happiness. That’s what the word “blessed” means. But the way the world understands happiness and the way Jesus defines happiness in the beatitudes is very different.
In the second beatitude recorded in the book at Matthew 5:4, Jesus says, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”
What a paradox. It’s as if Jesus is saying that in his kingdom, “Happy are the sad.” Or that in his kingdom, grief is good.
If someone is mourning, usually it is not a good thing. Usually when people cry, something bad, difficult, disturbing or painful has happened to them or someone they love. How can you call that blessed?
Well, it depends upon a couple things. It depends on why they are mourning, and what happens as a result of, or in response to their mourning.
There are all kinds of reasons for mourning: death, disease, disillusionment, discontentment — all can be reasons for mourning. But I think there is a very specific kind of mourning or grief that is good that can be inferred here and that is mourning over sin.
Many see the beatitudes as a progressive formula for spiritual happiness. The first one is, “Blessed are the poor in spirit.” That’s when we realize we are spiritually bankrupt. But the second beatitude builds upon that. It teaches us that not only are we blessed when we acknowledge our spiritual poverty, but we are blessed when we grieve over our sin. It’s one thing to admit spiritual poverty, it’s another thing to repent of it.
People in the world just kind of slough off their sin. They make light of it, say it’s really no big deal. And unfortunately, some Christians can be pretty cavalier about sin as well. They say, “Well, I’ve sinned. I’ve fallen short. I’m human, everybody sins.” And then they may flippantly quote 1 John 1:9 that says, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” And we treat it as though it’s cheap grace.
When one man was confronted with his sin, he responded, “Oh, God will forgive me. That’s his job.” But we won’t be comforted until we mourn over our sin. Isaiah 66:2 says, “These are the ones I look on with favor: those who are humble and contrite in spirit, and who tremble at my word.”
Commentator Warren Weirsby points out the difference between regret, remorse and repentance. When I am convicted of my sin and it rests only in my mind, that is regret. But when it affects my mind and my heart, that is remorse. But when my concern over sin brings me to the place that I’m willing to turn from it and obey God, and it affects my will, as well as my heart and mind, then that is true repentance.
You can see it in the story of the prodigal son. The prodigal son rebelled and went into the far country where he first lived a life of sin before he eventually repented. His mind realized, “My father’s servants have it better than I do.” His heart made him sick of his situation. He thought, “This is disgusting, feeding the pigs and longing to eat what they eat.” His will motivated him to arise and return to his father where he was welcomed and received the blessing and comfort of forgiveness.
There is a blessing to be found when we mourn sin enough to change. We must never think that God is satisfied with a flippant admission of sin or even tearful remorse. Repentance is being convicted of sin in our mind, being contrite of heart, and then changing our behavior.
How often do we grieve over sin? We have many reasons for mourning. Just read or watch the daily news and you’ll hear glorification of same-sex marriage and celebration of the homosexual lifestyle. You’ll learn about the number of babies that have been aborted in this country over the past year, or about terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc around the world. There’s death and divorce, abandonment and abuse, robbery and rape, lying and cheating, stealing and embezzlement. There are all kinds of dreadful consequences and negative results that come from sin, and it ought to cause us to mourn.
But all too often, rather than causing me to mourn, it causes me to get angry. I want to skip right over the mourning and get to the rebuking. But I wonder if we have a right to preach at those we’ve never cried for? I’m reminded of scripture like Psalm 119:136: “Streams of tears flow from my eyes, for your law is not obeyed.”
Does it ever break your heart to see people disobey God? When you find that someone you love is living immorally, living in flagrant violation of God’s standards, choosing impurity instead of God’s holy will, what’s your first reaction? Disgust? Rebuke? How many times do you get on your knees and just cry about it first? Why are we not more grieved by a society terminally ill with sin sickness?
The story is told of William Booth, the man who founded the Salvation Army. He sent two of his young disciples to another place in Britain to establish a post. After several months they wired back to Booth that it was useless. They said, “We’ve tried everything, and nothing seems to work.” Booth wired back two words: “Try Tears.”
We will respond to sin and pray through tears when our hearts are broken by the things that break the heart of God. That’s what it means to be a “kingdom person.” To seek the reign of God first in your life means that you’re going to be increasingly filled with a godly burden over a terminally ill, sin-sick world.
The second thing I want you to notice about the second beatitude is the result of mourning. In the kingdom of God, comfort is given to those who practice good grief, those who express regret, remorse, and godly sorrow that leads to repentance. In John 14: 16-17, Jesus said before leaving this earth: “And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Counselor to be with you forever — the Spirit of truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you.”
We know that part of the Holy Spirit’s work in our lives is to comfort us. But it is hard to explain exactly how it works.
There’s a great story about Queen Victoria about a time when she heard that a common laborer in her kingdom had suffered the loss of a child. She knew that pain, so she went to the woman’s home to show sympathy. When the queen was gone, everyone asked the woman, “What did she say to you?” And the woman responded, “Nothing. She just took my hand and we cried for a while.”
How does that bring comfort? I don’t know, but if you’ve ever experienced it, you know it does. And the Holy Spirit is able to comfort us in ways that are hard to articulate. I believe the Holy Spirit can remind you of God’s forgiveness and that he loves you and died in order to forgive you. The Holy Spirit can make God’s promises more real to you. When you’re hurting all of the sudden you remember that this world is not your home and that you’re just passing through, that life on this planet is but a mist and we will all be with the Lord before we know it. In the meantime he will never leave us or forsake us.
Another way those who mourn are comforted is through the practice of Biblical community. God gives us a church family so that we can comfort each other. God can comfort you in some kind of miraculous or mysterious way, but mostly God does his work through his people. God doesn’t just comfort us through the fact that we share beliefs together. He comforts us through common experiences, problems and heartaches that we’ve been through.
Have you been through the death of a loved one? You are uniquely qualified to comfort someone else who has gone through that. Have you been through a painful divorce? You are uniquely qualified to comfort someone else who is going through that. Have you had a miscarriage, battled cancer, struggled with an addiction or suddenly lost your job unexpectedly? Then God wants to use you, and work through you to comfort someone else who is currently dealing with that same thing.
God wants to use you to be a blessing to someone who is mourning, so that they can be comforted. God comforts mourners through his Spirit, through Biblical community and thirdly, he brings comfort that comes through the promise of heaven.
We won’t receive the Kingdom in all its fullness until Jesus returns. Only then will our comfort be complete. At Christ’s return our comfort will be complete because there will be no more sin. The problem of sin and all the painful heartache that comes from sin will be eliminated. But as long as sin is a part of our existence, mourning will be a part of our existence.
In the end good grief is going to be eliminated by a good God.