Editor’s note: This is the fifth of seven columns on genetically modified/genetically engineered crops.
Genetically engineered crops were commercially introduced in the United States for major field crops in 1996, with adoption rates increasing rapidly in the years that followed. Currently, more than 90% of U.S. corn, upland cotton, and soybeans are produced using GE varieties.
Herbicide-tolerant, or HT, crops, which tolerate potent herbicides (such as glyphosate, glufosinate, 2,4-D, and dicamba), provide farmers with a broad variety of options for effective weed control. Based on U.S. Department of Agriculture survey data, the percent of domestic soybean acres planted with HT seeds rose from 17% in 1997 to 68% in 2001, before plateauing at 94% in 2014.
In 2021 and 2022, soybean HT acreage increased slightly to 95%. HT cotton has shown a somewhat similar pattern for adoption by growers as soybean. Adoption rates for HT corn grew relatively slowly immediately following the commercialization of GE seeds, but by 2022 approximately 90% of domestic corn acres were planted to HT corn hybrids. Herbicide-tolerant GM crops have helped farmers adopt reduce tillage systems that reduce soil erosion and water pollution.
Insect-resistant crops, which contain genes from the soil bacterium Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) and produce insecticidal proteins, have been available for corn and cotton since 1996. Domestic Bt corn acreage grew from approximately 8% in 1997 to 19% in 2000, before climbing to 84% in 2022. Bt cotton acreage also expanded, from 15% of U.S. cotton acreage in 1997 to 37% in 2001. In 2022, 89% of U.S. cotton acres were planted with genetically engineered, insect-resistant seeds.
Insect-resistant crops such as Bt cowpea have been developed in several countries in Africa while Bt eggplant has been developed in Bangladesh. Insect-resistance is especially important in these tropical parts of the world due to the higher level of insect presence. Additionally, these technologies can be very important in developing countries where farmers do not have access to proper safety equipment to handle and apply pesticides.
Many other types of GE crops are now in the research and development stages. While it is not possible to know exactly which will come to fruition, biotechnology will certainly have highly varied uses for agriculture in the future. One area of interest with genetically engineered crops is biofortification. Biofortification is the process of increasing the micronutrient (vitamins and minerals) content of a food crop through selective breeding, genetic modification, or the use of enriched fertilizers.
The International Rice Research Institute reported in July 2021 that Filipino farmers will become the first in the world to be able to cultivate golden rice, which is a genetically engineered to provide up to 50% of the estimated average requirement (EAR) for vitamin A in young children, the age group most susceptible to vitamin A deficiency in the Philippines. Around one in five children from the poorest communities in the Philippines suffer from this deficiency. Although there is no evidence of it being grown commercially in the Philippines yet, one source indicated it was to be planted in 2022.
Another crop being looked at for biofortification via genetic engineering is cassava. Cassava is the fourth-most important source of calories in the world, behind corn, rice and wheat. It is reported that less than 10% of the estimated average requirement for iron and zinc is provided by consumption of cassava in West Africa human populations. Although not yet in commercial production, the goal of the GE cassava is to greatly increase the nutritionally available zinc and iron content of cassava.
Genetically engineered plants are also being developed for a purpose known as phytoremediation in which the plants detoxify pollutants in the soil or absorb and accumulate polluting substances out of the soil so that plants may be harvested and disposed of safely. In either case the result is improved soil quality at a polluted site.
When considering genetically engineered crop usage around the world, the U.S. remains the largest producer of biotech crops in the world, planting 37.6% of the global biotech crop area. In 2019, 29 countries planted 14 biotech crops, with the top five being the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Canada and India.
I have heard that good research many times will generate more questions than answers. I think that this may be the case with this series of articles on genetically modified/genetically engineered crops. Unless prompted to do otherwise, this series of articles will be concluded with the following : GE Crops For Pest Management: Steps To Keep Them Effective and lastly, Genetic Engineering: An Example From Nature
Much of the information used for the article came from the following: USDA: Recent Trends in GE Adoption ( https://go.ncsu.edu/getrends), USDA: Biotechnology FAQs ( https://go.ncsu.edu/biotechfaqs), and ISAAA Inc.: Do You Know Where Biotech Crops Are Grown? ( https://go.ncsu.edu/wherebiotgrown)
Alton Wood Jr. is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.