Let me ask you something: Why might you have come to worship this morning?
Could it be you are here out of habit? Could it be your parents insisted? Could it be you are here to support your spouse? Could it be you wanted to catch up on the latest community gossip? Could it be you feared being the gossip if you stayed home? Could it be your plans for the day fell through? Or could it be you earnestly want to be enveloped by the presence and infused with the power of the Holy Spirit? Seriously, why have you come to worship? Just in case you’re wondering, I have come for the later rather than the former.
You see, over time, we Methodists have become so “methodical” in our worship, that many of us are uncomfortable with the slightest alteration in our order of service; though I do believe the lack of bulletins and our somewhat abbreviated order during this season of COVID has freed us up a bit. Still, it wouldn’t hurt for us to loosen up even more, let our hair down, avail ourselves to the movement of the Holy Spirit.
Now, before you “make a bee-line” for the front door, I’m not talking about participating in some freaky stuff here. I am simply suggesting we allow ourselves to be swept up in the mysterious workings of the Holy Spirit — much like those who were swept up when the Holy Spirit was poured out on them that first Pentecost. I mean, can you imagine just for a moment what it must have been like to be present for that mysterious outpouring of God’s Spirit as the disciples and others were all gathered in that one place?
You know, I can remember way back, in the early days of my ministry, attending a gathering of pastors at Nashville United Methodist Church where at some point we were asked to circle up for prayer. At that time, Valerie Tyson, the current pastor of Edenton UMC, was serving as the conference president of The Fellowship of Local Pastors. I’ve got to tell you, up until that day, I had never been in the presence of anyone praying (or speaking for that matter) in tongues. It was as though I were listening to someone communicating in another language, one I didn’t understand. There was as least one in the circle who did, however, and they willingly translated Valerie’s prayer for the rest of us.
Fast-forward several months to the annual conference in Greenville and a half-dozen of us pastors decided to go out together for lunch. As we were traveling to the restaurant, my friend Sue asked Valerie about the day she spoke in tongues. The only thing I really remember Valerie saying of the experience is this: “One minute I could hear myself praying in my own voice and the next, well, the Holy Spirit just took over.”
Can you imagine being enveloped by the presence of the Holy Spirit and then being empowered to speak the words he has given you? Had I not witnessed this for myself, I’m not sure I would have ever believed it. But I can tell you, just as sure as I am standing here today, it happened. And what’s even more mind- boggling is, on Thursday of this past week, Valerie called me to ask if I would be willing to cover for her while she and Gene are away on vacation next week. Now I haven’t seen or talked to Valerie in well over a year. Could it be that her phone call was intended for more than a favor, that it was also meant to help me recall her praying in tongues all those years ago? I mean, think about it. Valerie’s phone call came just days prior to us celebrating Pentecost. Say what you will, but I believe it was the work of the Holy Spirit.
Tell me, can you imagine being enveloped by the presence of and infused with the power of the Holy Spirit like that? It almost seems unfathomable, doesn’t it?
Two weeks ago, I preached from Psalm 98: “Sing to the Lord a new song.... Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth, burst into jubilant song with music; make music to the Lord with the harp, with the harp and the sound of sing, with trumpets and blast of the ram’s horn — shout for joy before the Lord, the King.” And I suggested, “God deserves our praise; God deserves our worship.” I want to suggest to you that part of our praise, part of our worship of God, is allowing His Spirit to envelope us, allowing it to infuse us.
Sadly, though, for any number of us, “worship” has become nothing more than something we check off of our to-do list. We get up on Sunday morning, scarf down some breakfast, shower, get dressed, get in our car, drive to church, speak to a few folks as we enter the sanctuary, sit in “our” pew, sing an opening song, possibly celebrate where we’ve witnessed God’s glory and offer up our concerns, pray, sing another song, listen to the Word being read and preached, sing a closing song, give and receive a blessing, speak to a few more folks and, then, either stay for Sunday school, go home, out to lunch or run an errand or two. For others, Sunday is really just another day of the week.
But let me ask you, what if we came to Sunday morning worship with a different attitude, say an attitude of expecting the Holy Spirit to do something mysterious, miraculous even, in our lives? I mean, what if — just what if — we were to let loose, let our hair down, long enough to allow the Holy Spirit to come rest on us? Is it possible in those moments we might witness tongues of fire resting on one another’s head and hear people speaking in different languages? More simply, is it possible we might be enveloped by and infused with the power of the Holy Spirit?
You know, so often I hear folks speak of belonging to a dead church. Well, who is the Church? We are! You and me. That’s who! Thus, to say “we” are dead, is to say we have allowed the fire of God’s Spirit go out within us. Frankly, it’s not that God wishes this to happen, but rather it comes from us not fanning the flame; it comes from us not allowing ourselves to be immersed in the work of the Spirit. Or as my adopted brother, Mark, said the other night, “If we don’t put up our antenna, how in the world do we expect to receive God’s signal? The taller the antenna, the stronger the signal.”
Chances are not all of you are a fan, as I am, of Contemporary Christian Music. That being said, I wonder how many of you have ever found yourself swept up in a hymn or song, and the next thing you know you’re swaying back and forth or from side to side, tapping your toes, snapping your fingers, singing along — or God forbid — raising your hands in praise and adoration? Have you ever considered that maybe, just maybe, your response is one that comes from being enveloped by and infused with the power of the Holy Spirit? It’s possible, you know.
Still, we must be willing to posture ourselves in such a way we’re able to respond, and not just physically but mentally, emotionally, and by all means, spiritually. Again, I think it all goes back to being receptive. Or as Mark put it: “Our antenna must be all the way up, if we expect to receive God’s signal loud and clear.”
You know, about mid-week, I posted a video on Facebook and encouraged folks to watch it in preparation for today’s worship experience. The video was that of Maverick City Music and UPPERROOM singing, “Rest On Us.” In the video you see the lead singer surrounded by musicians and a host of backup singers from all walks of life. The thing that struck me is that the lead singer can be seen physically beckoning the Holy Spirit to come rest on them, and the more he beckons, you sense the backup singers and musicians being swept up in the outpouring of the Holy Spirit. I had heard the song many times on the radio, but it wasn’t until I watched the video that I, too, became enveloped by the presence and infused with power of the Holy Spirit. It was a euphoric feeling. Honestly, some might describe it as a buzz from having had too much to drink, but as Bishop Will Willimon referenced in a sermon regarding the Pentecost event, “It was Peter who said, ‘We’re not drunk ... yet.’”
So, tell me: Why might you have come to worship this morning? Could it be you are here out of habit? Could it be your parents insisted? Could it be you are here to support your spouse? Could it be you wanted to catch up on the latest community gossip? Could it be you feared being the gossip if you stayed home? Could it be your plans for the day fell through?
Or could it be you earnestly want to be enveloped by the presence and infused with the power of the Holy Spirit?” Which is it?
It’s a question we all need to ponder. For only then, can we become recipients of that overwhelmingly mysterious gift God desires to pour out on all of his children: the gift of his Holy Spirit, the third person of the Trinity.