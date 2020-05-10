“…(The) Works Progress Administration … was designed to afford work relief for millions of families whose bread-winners belonged principally to the unskilled and semi-skilled classes; two classes that suffer most in any depression or prolonged period of unemployment.” —W.O. Saunders, The Independent, Aug. 14, 1936
Roam the streets of Elizabeth City long enough and you’ll find relics of a time not so long ago when millions of Americans were unemployed, and the country was deep in economic turmoil.
These Depression-era reminders, scattered prominently throughout town, can be seen imprinted into the ground we walk every day. Forage down Fearing Street, hunt along Harney Street, or comb through Colonial Avenue and you’re bound to come across a concrete stamp that reads: “Works Progress Administration 1936.”
Created and put into action by executive order during the spring of 1935, the Works Progress Administration provided funds for nearly 4,000 projects in the Old North State alone, employing over 125,000 North Carolinians in the years leading up to the Second World War.
Elizabeth City’s 1936 sidewalk renewal was one of three WPA-sponsored county projects listed in the Jan. 9th issue of the Charlotte Observer. This urban repair and rebuild program employed over 50 laborers at an estimated cost of almost $14,500 (the final expense would be closer to $20,000).
Brick walkways were pulled up to make way for new concrete slabs and those once-dirt paths were repaved with the old brick. By mid-August, WPA projects supervisor T. P. Richardson reported to The Independent that about half of the 5,427 square yards of concrete sidewalk, and as much brick sidewalk, had been laid.
Newly paved sidewalks sprang up all over the city, including on Main, Road, and Poindexter streets, and gave workers not only desperately needed wages on which to live but perhaps a sense of pride and purpose, too.
Several additional WPA projects no doubt benefited both Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County. Other jobs included $1,500 for building and painting schools in nearby Weeksville and $557.25 for cutting wood in the county. S.L. Sheep Junior High School (today’s Sheep-Harney Elementary School), with its handsome Art Deco finish, was another such project built in 1940.
Perhaps one the most extensive WPA projects undertaken during this time was the construction of the Coast Guard Air Base in 1938. During that year, funds to the tune of $411,000 were allocated for work on its grounds and field, which was just a portion of the total sum appropriated for its development.
In the 85 years since its establishment, the WPA continues to serve the communities in which it was initially administered. We see a glimpse of its lasting impact in our institutions, our installations, and our infrastructure: in the schools in which we learn and teach, in the military fortifications from which we remain ever vigilant, and even in the sidewalks upon which we move.