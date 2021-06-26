Do you ever feel a little lonely? Even when there are other people around?
Just about every day of our lives is filled with people and most of us spend precious little time all by ourselves. Still, deep within us, perhaps just beyond or beneath the edge of our normal conscious thought there is the undeniable reality that ultimately each of us is all alone. No matter how close we are to family and friends, no one else can truly be “in our skin” so to speak.
However, this is not a bad thing nor is it an “accident” because God has created each of us as unique, never-to-be-repeated human beings. He has, in effect, “broken the mold” when we were born. Each of us is special, one-of-a-kind, and different from all the rest, including those closest to us.
Take a moment and ponder that thought. No one just like you or me ... ever.
One of the inevitable results of this personal isolation is that we will have moments when it hits us in a painful way — such as a major disappointment, loss of a job, embarrassing mistake or failure, or an unrealized hope — and life just doesn’t seem to go our way. At those times we realize deep inside that no one else can completely share our feeling or experience. Certainly, others have also had those trials in their lives; but while their experience is similar, it is not ours.
Occasionally, we can become aware of this reality when we enter a room full of people we don’t know. There is a sense of “there they are,” and “here I am” as we are reminded of our basic separation from other people.
Sometimes we can find ourselves feeling dumber, or less attractive, or not dressed correctly, and of course that is the very time that a pimple on the nose or cold sore on the lip springs into action, and we feel even more separate and out of it.
The “good news” in this situation is that there is a solution, and it is there for each of us, and it is the only one that works. Only one thing can truly and completely fill and satisfy that loneliness and emptiness that is such an integral part of the human condition.
It is not worldly success, or big houses, or fancy cars, or fame, or piles of money. It is not found in gaining power over other people It is not alcohol, or drugs, or big parties, or traveling around the world. Rather, it is all about a personal relationship with the One who dreamed you and me up in the first place. No one knows the creation better than the Creator.
What fills the empty place within is choosing to believe in and accept the perfect, total, unconditional, undeserved, and very personal love of God reaching out to you and me every day through Jesus Christ.
And the truth is that this is not something you and I must initiate. Throughout the Gospels, Jesus sought people out, one by one, and assured them of God’s immeasurable love for each of them. They had to do nothing other than to say “yes.”
That same offer is made to each of us every day of our lives, and the miraculous promise is that this love does not stop when this life ends. We are never, ever alone — not now and not ever.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.