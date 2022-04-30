Since 2019, faculty and students in the history program at Elizabeth City State University have been collaborating with the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, the state Department of Archaeology, the Museum of the Albemarle and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank’s Parks and Recreation office to learn how to become stewards in the care and preservation of Old Oak Grove Cemetery in Elizabeth City.
Old Oak Grove was established as an African American burial ground on May 15, 1886. According to the original property deed, Elizabeth City residents William C. Butler, Hugh Cale, A.A. Small, J. A. Fleming, Robert Bowe and the Lancaster brothers purchased the cemetery land for $140.
They did so on behalf of an African American community that was in search of a suitable space to provide dignified burials for deceased community members. The group was particularly interested in establishing a final resting place for African American Civil War veterans in the city.
For many decades the cemetery was cared for by private cemetery associations. According to city employee Jonathan Hawley, the cemetery was turned over to the city of Elizabeth City for its continued care in the 1960s.
In February 2021 the above-mentioned collaborators hosted a mini conference via Zoom where participants learned about the history of African American cemeteries and heard a report of current conditions in Old Oak Grove. They also received important lesson on how to clean headstones without causing long-term damage to them.
The following month a small group of ECSU faculty, students, Museum of the Albemarle staff, and members of the Elizabeth City community, gathered at the cemetery, surveyed the grounds, and cleaned the rows of Civil War veterans’ headstones. Later that spring, ECSU history students formally presented their findings and field experience during the university’s annual Undergraduate Research week activities.
Meanwhile, the city of Elizabeth City successfully applied for a grant to formally survey the cemetery grounds. On March 11, ECSU’s Founder’s Day, history faculty and students along with community members, gathered at Old Grove again.
This time they joined New South Associates, the company contracted by the city to survey the grounds and determine the total number of graves, marked and unmarked, in Old Oak Grove. Participants learned about how cutting-edge technology like ground-penetrating radar and low-flying drones are used to document burials, a crucial step toward long term cemetery care and preservation efforts.
The visit also provided an opportunity to conduct a one-year follow-up on the headstones cleaned in 2021. The change in appearance for many of the headstones was dramatic and proof that proper technique, materials and patience can yield extraordinary results.
The group plans to work with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation to have another cleaning day this fall. The project has proven to be meaningful to its participants.
Aron Wrighton, an ECSU graduate who cleaned surveyed the cemetery and headstones last year, said of the work, “It is through honoring the gravesite that we can continue to foster and uplift the reality and history of African Americans in this region.”
Melissa Stuckey is an assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University and member of the board of the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.