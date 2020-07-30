“I don’t even agree with myself all the time.”
That statement was made by a former boss, Glenn Craven, in 2007. Glenn was the editor at the Henderson Daily Dispatch when I worked there from September 2006 until I came to The Daily Advance in September 2008.
It was a day or so after the death of Jerry Falwell Sr. I had just read a column by Ann Coulter in which she asserted that she had never disagreed with Falwell.
Always angling for irony, polemic or acerbic humor, Coulter’s commentary was less about Falwell himself or even about his ideas or her own ideas than it was an effort to lampoon the numerous remembrances that had been written about Falwell that included a nearly obligatory “I didn’t always agree with him, but ....”
The column was directed at the notion of distancing oneself to some degree by noting some kind of disagreement. She said she wanted to be the first person to say publicly that she had always agreed with Jerry Falwell.
It was sort of funny, in a completely different kind of way, but it also caused me to wonder if I could ever say of any public figure that I always agree with everything they say or do.
I didn’t have to wonder long. I disagree with everyone about something but also agree with nearly everyone about something.
Not only politicians and political activists, but also athletes, musicians, actors and authors that I admire, from time to time make pronouncements or take actions that I find misguided or just plain wrong.
This also holds true for religious leaders. There are pastors, evangelists and teachers who have influenced my understanding of the Bible and the Christian Gospel and I will always be grateful for the positive impact they have had on my life.
But I can’t think of a single one I have always agreed with.
That doesn’t mean, of course, that I haven’t been wrong and that they have not ultimately been right.
It’s just that I can’t say about anybody that I have always agreed with them.
When I mentioned Ann Coulter’s column to Glenn, he immediately remarked: “I couldn’t say that about anybody. I don’t even agree with myself all the time.”
He held the syllable “self” a little longer than usual and said it with an emphasis that made clear he understood it was a tad unorthodox to speak of disagreeing with oneself.
I think I do that sometimes, though. I disagree with myself in the sense that sometimes I don’t have an entirely clear understanding of what my opinion is. It’s still fluid — being formed and tested. —
You don’t have to agree with me. After all, I don’t always agree with myself.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.