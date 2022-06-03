Soil is defined as the unconsolidated mineral material (weathered rocks or materials derived from weathered rocks, sediments) on the immediate surface of the earth that serves as a natural medium for the growth of land plants.
Gardeners and farmers know that a soil that is best suited for some plants or crops may not be the best soil for other plants or crops. Basically, all soils are not alike.
As with many fields of study, soil scientists have developed a system to classify soils. The most basic unit for classifying soils is a soil series. Soil series is comparable to scientists like botanists and entomologists who study organisms and know them by their scientific names that include the genera and species.
Soil series are soils that possess the same characteristics — just like insects with the same characteristics belong to the same species. Characteristics like the number of horizons (layers within the soil), color, thickness, texture, erosion phase, slope, organic content, and depth to hardpan are used to differentiate among soil series.
Soil series also have names that are often taken from a nearby town or area where the soil was first described. For example, there are the soil series named Pasquotank silt loam and Perquimans silt loam. There are things about them, at least to a soil scientist, that are different enough to be classified as different soils. These are some of our most productive soils for raising corn, soybeans, cabbage and Irish potatoes, but they would not be suitable for a peach orchard since peaches need well-drained soils.
If you would like to learn more about soils in the Pasquotank County and other areas of North Carolina, an excellent publication that is available online is the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Services Online Web Soil Survey. Use the following link to connect: https://websoilsurvey.sc.egov.usda.gov/App/HomePage.htm.
Alton Wood Jr. is an agricultural agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.