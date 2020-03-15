The corporate world is struggling with workplace and psychological violence the same as some school districts and communities.
Workplace violence is any act or threat of physical violence, harassment, intimidation, or other threatening, disruptive behavior that occurs at the work site. It ranges from threats and verbal abuse to physical assaults and even homicide. It can affect and involve employees, clients, customers and visitors.
Acts of violence and other injuries are currently the third-leading causes of fatal occupational injuries in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ census of fatal occupational injuries, of the 5,147 fatal workplace injuries that occurred in the U.S. in 2017, 458 were cases of intentional injury by another person. However it manifests itself, workplace violence is a major concern for employers and employees nationwide.
Many school districts currently suffer from the same ills as the private sector. The problem is relatively more serious than society thinks and needs to be addressed because it is our students who venture into the workplace without skills to deal with this human phenomenon. That is the reason why we believe that conflict resolution should be a part of the school curriculum, particularly in view of the facts outlined above.
The U.S. is the most advanced and powerful nation in the world when it comes to military preparedness, advanced technology, the economy and standard of living.
One of the areas where we fall short and lack any strategic plans for improvement is in our response to physical and psychological violence. We are fundamentally unable to grasp the essence and root causes. This prohibits us from seeking the appropriate solutions when dealing with violence and race relations.
Physical violence such as assault, rape or murder is an extreme form of aggression. It’s behavior in which physical force is exerted for the purpose of causing damage or injury. Psychological violence is anything that an individual or group does to knowingly harm others, be it verbally, morally, criminally, racially, sexually or emotionally. Psychological violence is by and large rendered with the tongue, and through timing and tone it can be as devastating as physical violence. The strongest person physically can be adversely injured by words.
The impact of these long-standing issues requires a different and pro-active approach to problem-solving and reducing conflict. We can no longer depend on hiring more policemen, building more correctional institutions, installing metal detectors and implementing more rules. In addition, we cannot await the entrance of the parents because they are ill-equipped to deal with these issues because they lack the training themselves.
It is our longstanding position that we need to implement conflict resolution teaching/training as an alternative. Learning to solve problems at an early age builds character, self-esteem and gives students life skills. Learning to resolve conflict is tantamount to learning to ride a bicycle or learning to swim. Once learned, one never forgets. It further prepares students for the real world of work.
Hezekiah Brown is a retired federal mediator living in Elizabeth City.