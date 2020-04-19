Alvin Sawyer was the most famous moonshiner northeastern North Carolina has ever known — and certainly the most tenacious.
Sawyer started making moonshine whiskey in 1934, and spent the next 50 years distilling and selling some of the best hooch in the region.
The fact that moonshining was illegal did not faze him at all. In fact he seemed to get a kick out of evading the law.
Sawyer was the bane of local law enforcement. One raid of his home revealed that he had been making moonshine under the floor of his house. The ABC agents were sure that they had nailed him, whereupon he politely excused himself and jumped out the window.
Another time, ABC agents caught Sawyer deep in the Dismal Swamp with an active still. When the agents got lost on the return trip, Sawyer assured them he could navigate their way out if they would let him drive the boat. Once behind the wheel, Sawyer rammed the boat into the bank, jumped off the vessel, and ran away giggling.
On another occasion, Sawyer jumped off the boat and hid in a hollow log with an air pocket. After a while, the agents figured he had drowned, and gave up the search.
Sawyer didn’t always get away, however. Throughout the years, ABC agent Benny Halstead determinedly chased him all over the region, sending him to federal prison three times.
Once, when he was hauled into court, a judge admonished Sawyer not to make any more moonshine. “I’m not going to make any more moonshine, Judge,” Sawyer replied. Turning to his lawyer, he whispered, “I’m not going to make any less, either!”
Ironically, the Moonshine King did not partake of the fruits of his labors. Sawyer never touched a drop of the liquor he made; it was strictly a business venture for him.
In 1987, authorities caught him running a 2,000-gallon still in a marsh near the Pasquotank River. It holds the record as the biggest moonshine still ever seized in the Dismal Swamp.
At this point, at age 69, Sawyer conceded the need to retire from moonshining. He spent his twilight years making and selling miniature whiskey stills.
In retirement, Sawyer and his old nemesis Benny Halstead became the best of friends, spending their golden years reminiscing about the chase. Halstead always maintained that Sawyer was a good person, without an enemy in the world, outside of law enforcement.
A man of many contradictions, Sawyer was a devout Christian. In his later years, he taught Sunday School, and had been known to step behind the pulpit to preach a rousing sermon.
Alvin Sawyer remains a legend in the Albemarle, and a true Southern character. His still is on permanent display in the Museum of the Albemarle’s main exhibit, “Our Story.”