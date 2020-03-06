Popup ads online, infomercials, junk emails and many other sources bestow the wonders of apple cider vinegar. Obesity, diabetes, heart problems, skin and hair maladies are just a few of the issues apple cider vinegar use is claimed to combat.
A friend of my dad’s was a serious canoe racer. Years ago, he came up with this concoction that must have been mostly vinegar. At least that’s what it tasted like. It was supposed to suppress thirst, and it certainly did that. If that was all we had to drink, there was no way I’d admit I was thirsty.
On the other hand, my wife had an aunt who loved to drink vinegar. When they made pickles, her parents couldn’t send her to the store after it. One time they did, and the bottle was half empty by the time she got home. I guess some folks don’t mind the taste.
Many people must not object to imbibing this acidic liquid too much. Apple cider vinegar is a major component of a diet that promotes weight loss and lowered blood sugar. Acetic acid can delay the digestion of starch, and this can lower blood sugar spikes.
Vinegar also can cause nausea. That would reduce appetite and might limit food moving through the digestive system. I don’t know if that’s a great way to reduce weight or blood sugar.
One thing about high doses of apple cider vinegar is concerning. The pH of the digestive system will be lowered somewhat. This will contribute to lower potassium absorption. Calcium loss from teeth and bones is also possible.
Some folks use vinegar topically instead of consuming it. Bathwater containing apple cider vinegar is supposed to clear up skin problems and fight dandruff. I’ve also read claims of its ability to cure athlete’s foot. The primary reason is that along with acetic acid it also contains antimicrobial compounds.
Personally, I think there are far more effective antimicrobial materials out there. I also don’t particularly wish to smell like vinegar. That wouldn’t be fair to my wife.
I think one of the biggest reasons apple cider vinegar treatments have become popular is that the substance is cheap. A gallon jug of the generic stuff costs less than $5. Even if the material doesn’t work, you’re not out that much money.
My favorite use of apple cider vinegar is as a base in a good marinade. It’s a great meat tenderizer.
In hot weather it’s often difficult to cool freshly killed venison. I always add vinegar to an ice slurry in a cooler to cool game when temperatures are high. It works great and doesn’t impart flavor to the meat when cooked.
I’m astonished at the many fad uses for apple cider vinegar. I guess I’m just skeptical and I’m no medical doctor. Many foods such as pickles contain significant quantities of acetic acid. It’s certainly not poisonous, at least in moderate quantities. However, I would suggest before embarking on a full-fledged apple cider vinegar program you should consult your medical professional.
Ted Manzer teaches agriculture at Northeastern High School.