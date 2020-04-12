April marks the anniversary of the 1935 Rural Electrification Authority and the opening of the first electric substation in North Carolina in April 1937.
Both of these April anniversaries helped rural electrification become available statewide. North Carolina was actually one month ahead of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. Part of the president’s plan included the creation of the Rural Electrification Administration. This plan assisted rural communities in obtaining electricity, leading to the beginning of electric cooperatives.
Museum of the Albemarle is currently working on an exhibition to go along with these this anniversaries, titled “The Day the Lights Came On.” It will focus on the beginning of electricity and how it affected and changed our region, state and nation.
Large towns in northeastern North Carolina were introduced to electricity around 1890. Electricity became more widespread to rural communities by the 1950s. Power meant access to new inventions, which led to better food preservation; ease of performing tasks; faster communication; and new sources of lighting homes, farms, or businesses.
Homes could use electric radios, irons, refrigerators, washing machines, stoves and vacuum cleaners. Farms began using electric milking machines, coolers and electric heaters. Florists, morgues, candy factories, ice plants, textile mills, saloons and other businesses in the region all changed the day the lights came on.
Electricity was new, especially to those who had lived their entire lives without it. Electricity, as with any product, had to be marketed for the population to want to use. Companies employed traveling agents to show potential consumers how to use electric appliances, along with images of people using electric products as time-savers, and the lighting of rooms as sales pitches.
Today, numerous methods can generate electricity, including wind turbines, solar panels, hydroelectric plants, nuclear reactors, natural gas, and coal-burning power stations. North Carolina receives most of its gas and coal from other states. New energy-efficient and renewable-energy standards are being set throughout the nation.
The museum is corresponding with area cooperatives, including the Albemarle Electric Membership Cooperative, the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative, Halifax EMC, Edgecombe-Martin County EMC, the Roanoke Electric Cooperative, Tideland EMC, and Duke Energy of North Carolina electric company for research questions and graphics.
During our research, we are finding historic quotes from individuals within the community on how electricity affected their family, farms and businesses.
“The greatest benefit (of electricity) was the saving in time and eliminating a lot of drudgery work,” is how one Chowan County resident described receiving electricity in 1946.
A Perquimans County resident described his first Christmas with electricity.
“We got a tree; we didn’t buy one then because there were plenty trees in the woods. We put it on the front porch. We bought us a set of lights, and that’s what we placed on that tree. It was one of the most beautiful trees I’ve ever seen.”
There are many more stories to be told when it comes to what effects electricity has had on our lives and how it has changed us as a whole. April 13 is Lineworker Appreciation Day, so thank a lineworker for their service.