“As it is written in Isaiah the prophet: “Behold, I send My messenger ahead of You, who will prepare Your way; the voice of one crying in the wilderness, ‘Make ready the way of the Lord, make His paths straight.’” Mark 1:2,3
”I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom and what of all about me seemed insufficient for that day.” — Abraham Lincoln
One day when I was in the seventh-grade my teacher asked me to step out into the hallway. The county agent from the Department of Agriculture was there. He had spoken a couple of times at our 4-H Club meetings. He said that I had been chosen the Virginia state winner of a national forestry contest that I had entered two years before by planting 10,000 loblolly pine seedlings. He said I would be a guest of state officials at a large restaurant, would receive a check, and that my picture would be in the newspaper and the Forestry Magazine.
I would like to say that I was very humble about being picked for this honor as I made my way back to my seat in the classroom. But no. I waved my certificate, bragged about the money I was going to get and wanted to make sure that everyone knew about my prize.
Over the years I would like to think that I’ve come to grips with the issue of pride. But it’s still a battle with Satan in this area. There are still times when it is hard to channel glory to God. Maybe you can relate to that. When someone wins a tournament or is high scorer in a game we want to hear them say in the post-game interview, “Well, if it wasn’t for my teammates .... They deserve the credit.” We don’t want to hear them brag about being better than every one else.
In his book, “Mere Christianity,” C.S. Lewis wrote, “As long as you are proud you cannot know God. A proud man is always looking down on things and people; and, of course, as long as you are looking down you cannot see something that is above you.”
No prophet had spoken in Israel for 400 years. Suddenly, out in the wilderness, this strange figure clothed in homespun camel hair and wearing a wide leather belt, began preaching. People flocked to hear him. He was a man of God; a man with a message. He was John the Baptist. Seven hundred years before Isaiah had prophesied of one who would prepare the way of the Lord. It even mentioned “a voice... in the wilderness.” (40:3)
And he came to play second place to Jesus. “He was not the Light, but he came to testify about the Light.” (John 1:8) He was the setup man. That job is not very glamorous. Yet without that role little could be accomplished. John was very willing to do just what was expected of him. His example serves as a good reminder for all Christians to follow through on our commitments. It is easy to give lip service but much more difficult to give life service. Life service comes from the heart, from within.
It’s not making promises that we cannot keep.
Parents can be notorious at times for saying things that they don’t really mean or making promises that they don’t intend to keep. I would go out to cut the lawn and my mom would say, “You aren’t going to cut the lawn barefooted!” Why? “Because that lawnmower might cut your foot off!” Oh mom! “Alright. But if that lawnmower cuts your foot off don’t come running to me!”
We say things we don’t mean. John meant what he said. He was a man of his word. His life backed it up.
A genuine characteristic of greatness is humility. John willingly accepted his role as a servant.
When John said, “He’s the Christ. I’m not even close,” he really meant it. Accept your role ... whether at times it is in the spotlight or whether it is to be in the background.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.