As the world reacts to the coronavirus, it seems as if it is hitting a little too close to home for our family. Though we do not personally know anyone who has contracted the virus, the outbreak is having an impact on our extended family.
My home state of Washington is experiencing the most serious outbreak of COVID-19 anywhere in the nation. And our city’s and county’s actions are forming the model that may be followed in other parts of the country.
Earlier this week, officials in Seattle and King County, Washington, announced new recommendations to contain the spread of coronavirus in the area. Officials are recommending but not mandating that vulnerable people stay home as much as possible. On Wednesday, Seattle officials announced the death count due to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, had climbed to 10. At least eight deaths have been tied to the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, where 50 more residents and staff members were showing signs of infection.
Public health authorities in the Seattle area are recommending everyone in the area to avoid gatherings of groups of 10 or more people and telecommute if possible. Microsoft is taking steps to protect its roughly 50,000 employees in the Seattle area from the virus, by advising all employees in the Seattle and California Bay areas to work from home until March 25 in accordance with guidance from local health officials.
Health officials also encouraged vulnerable groups of people to stay home. Health authorities classify that as anyone age 60 and older, anyone with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women.
The recommendations have caused uncertainty for our family, as we had already purchased tickets to fly to Seattle for another cousin’s wedding next weekend.
We are also concerned about my mother, who is scheduled for surgery on March 18 due to kidney cancer. She is over 60, and also has underlying health conditions. Though I had planned to be there before the surgery and during her recovery, I wonder if I might be unknowingly exposing her to the virus after traveling by air and spending time at the SeaTac Airport.
Amazon announced one of its employees in Seattle tested positive for coronavirus. Multiple schools in Washington have been closing for deep cleaning after potential coronavirus exposure, including my cousin’s children’s school.
I know that my friend whose son is currently in remission from leukemia is taking the precautions very seriously. The family has limited activities outside the home as much as possible, and is keeping a very close eye on their son.
The virus has also shown up in California, where we are currently stationed. Earlier this week, California reported new cases and the first death in the state. Families in the Coast Guard housing area where we currently live are cautiously watching the spread of the virus in the state and around the country.
We, like our neighbors and our family members, are doing what much of the world is doing — taking precautions while watching and waiting to see what will happen next.