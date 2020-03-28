I’ve always had an independent streak. The pioneer lifestyle has always fascinated me. Sometimes I think I was born in the wrong century, except if I had then I never would have taken up writing.
Modern editing capability makes writing fun. I have so much respect for anyone who did this before the 1980s. The typewriter was the standard tool then, and I’m a lousy typist. I’m even worse at asking someone else to do it for me.
I’m just into self-reliance. I like to fix things and get by with fewer resources. This virus and our response to it has shown me that as a country we have allowed ourselves to be less self-sufficient. Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, CEOs were praised for outsourcing and making their companies and stockholders large sums of money. I thought it was short-sighted then and I feel vindicated now.
We need to be able to make certain essential products here in this country. It’s even better if we can produce many of these goods locally. We can’t afford to be hamstrung by other people who might hate us.
Like most folks, I’ve been to the grocery store recently. Many people are nervous. They must be, because certain shelves are bare. Milk, bread, meat and toilet paper are basically nonexistent.
I overheard people in the store complaining about the toilet paper shortage, and I wanted to tell them to go to a hardware store or online and order a bidet attachment for their toilet. It would likely cost them less than $50. I haven’t installed one, but I’ve done my research.
As far as food goes, my freezer is full of meat, but most of it didn’t come from the store. My pantry is loaded with home-canned stuff and it’s better than any similar items you can buy in the store. I love homemade bread too. That’s probably part of the reason I’m carrying more weight than I should, that and arthritis.
Social distancing is a buzzword now. Government mandates have forced us to curtail certain activities. Restaurants are now only for take-out orders. Schools are virtual and all assignments and correspondence are completed via computer. It’s certainly not my style but I’m adapting. We all are.
I have a cabin in northeastern Maine. As the crow flies, it’s less than 10 miles from the Canadian border. We have no electricity and no running water. Only a hand-dug well and a spout pump keep us from the drudgery of carrying buckets of water.
I love that place. When I’m there I see more eagles than people. In the summer we live on fish chowder and blueberries. When it’s cold, the old woodstove keeps the place warm. I love it, but I think the biggest reason I do is because when I’m there, living without modern conveniences is my choice.
I’m not too keen on government mandates, but I realize we all must comply for the welfare of all during this crisis. I’ll be glad when it’s over, and I can be more in charge of my life.