Many of us, and perhaps most, are concerned right now about the spread of the novel coronavirus and the resulting illness known as COVID-19.
There is at the same time widespread disagreement about whether the threat posed by the illness is being overplayed, downplayed, or understood about right.
It seems clear to me that the danger is significant if precautions are not taken.
The good news at this point is that precautions are being taken and there seems to be a decent chance of successful containment.
I’ll certainly continue to pray for that.
Although I wouldn’t say I’m worried at this point I definitely believe concern is warranted.
There are many who suspect the news media are sensationalizing the spread of the virus and the illness but I don’t see any evidence of that outside the few media outlets that thrive on sensationalizing everything.
For the most part I think reporters are trying to understand what is going on, to get the most accurate information and pass it on.
I know that’s what I’m trying to do, along with those I work with and the friends I have at other newspapers and media outlets.
These kinds of situations always require a careful approach. It’s important to be properly prepared but there’s no value in worrying endlessly about things we can’t do anything about.
One of the challenges, of course, is knowing what we can do to be as safe as possible in situations that can feel out of control.
From a faith perspective, it’s important to be hopeful and thankful in every situation. At the same I realize how faith motivates me to be concerned about others in the community and to strive for prudence and good judgment even when my personal inclination might be toward recklessness.
I’m not particularly worried for myself.
But I have friends, relatives and neighbors who are at greater risk than I am and I recognize that I need to think about them.
I’m reasonably confident we can all walk together in this challenge of being conscientious without being obsessive or worried.
We can encourage each other and do what we need to do to look after each other.
We have done it before and it has worked before.
This need not be any different.
It won’t do any good to dwell on blame.
The Democrats didn’t invent this to make Donald Trump look bad.
Trump didn’t invent it to make Joe Biden look bad.
It’s real and worth taking seriously.
But we can get through it.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.