“Be anxious or nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.” Philippians 4:6
There have always been skeptics when it comes to the power of prayer. Solomon said, “He who turns away his ear from listening to the law, even his prayer is an abomination.” Proverbs 28:9) But historically we know that God is ultimately in control and that He often chooses to answer prayer in dramatic ways. A woman unable to bear children cried out to the Lord and He answered her prayer with a son. Samuel grew up to be a wise judge in Israel and anointed kings. (I Samuel16:13) When Sampson was taken captive by the Philistines after telling the secret of his strength God answered his prayer and he literally brought the house down on hundreds of his enemies. (Judges 16:30)
Elijah was a man just like us. Please note that last phrase, “just like us.” (James 5:17) When he prayed earnestly that no rain would fall, none fell for three and a half years. When he prayed again, the sky sent down rain upon the earth and crops began to grow again. How often have we felt that we don’t have the same superhuman kind of faith that Elijah and other men of God had? But these men had the same weaknesses as we did. And just as the Lord brought strength out of their weaknesses, so He can do the same for you.
Churches, national organizations and even President Trump have asked that we pray for our nation for the ceasing of this virus. The God of the Old Testament is still the God of today. He does not change and His power is just as great and He still answers prayer. The prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much. (James 5:16) Perhaps it’s time for us as a nation to heed the example of these men of faith and pray earnestly for this virus to cease.
Whenever my faith in the power of prayer begins to wane I remember something that happened in our family. Our son was born April 9, 1970. After a few months he developed a runny nose and over a period of weeks developed a blue shadow under his eyes. Our doctor determined that he was having an allergic reaction.
Long story short, he had to see an allergy specialist to begin, back in those days, skin pricks to determine what he was allergic to. The specialist determined that he was allergic to most foods, fabrics, and a host of other things. His room had to be sterile with no carpet, toys or stuffed animals.
We had to pay cash each week for the specialist as we did not have medical insurance. Within a short period of time it came down to us buying groceries for our family or taking our son to the specialist. There was no more money. I can remember the Sunday morning that I simply told our story to the congregation and asked them to pray with us as we had decided that we could no longer take John to the specialist.
In less than two weeks the blue shadow under his eyes cleared up, his nose stopped running, and he never saw another allergy specialist. God chose to answer our prayers! I believe in the power of prayer.
I know that many of you believe in the power of prayer also. Join me in praying daily for this terrible pandemic to cease, so that families, churches, businesses and organizations can begin to function again. I believe in the power of prayer.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.