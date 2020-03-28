Even though he is unable to meet with them face to face, Corinth Baptist Church student minister Perry Dawson wanted to continue to communicate with the youth and parents at his church.
Dawson has created daily challenges for youth on Corinth Baptist Church’s Facebook page for the public in this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I wanted to stay connected,” said Dawson. “A lot of people are fearful.”
In this time, it is important for youth to “hear a reassuring, normal voice,” he said.
Dawson has posted daily challenges and videos which have two parts, one involving scripture and one asking youth to take part in a creative challenge.
“I want them to stay connected to the Word,” said Dawson.
The creative challenges often involve youth and parents or siblings working together to complete a common goal like creating a Play-Doh sculpture, dance routine or obstacle course.
One of Dawson’s most popular challenges was what he referred to as the “Day 5 Challenge.” Dawson dressed up as a version of Batman and called himself the “Corinth Caped Crusader.”
Dawson said he explains Scripture in a way that kids are able to understand.
When planning these daily challenges, Dawson said he often receives advice from his fiancee, Christin Perry, and his mother, Angie.
Originally from Elizabeth City, Dawson grew up attending Corinth Baptist. He was a senior in high school when he knew he would pursue the ministry.
Dawson earned his bachelor’s degree in Christian studies from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and is currently working on his master’s degree in biblical counseling.
During these times, Dawson suggests people reach out to people and stay connected through social media, texts, emails and phone calls. For parents, Dawson recommends setting up a routine for children while also letting them have fun and be creative with games.
Dawson encourages people to do things as a family.
One of the best parts of serving as a student minister and working with youth is seeing your work have an impact, he said.
“When they realize God loves them and people care about them, it’s a wonderful moment,” Dawson said.
For more information about Dawson’s daily challenges for youth, visit the Corinth Baptist Church Facebook page.