Sitting in her backyard, Terri Lynn Meads finds joy watching her animals roam and play in what she affectionately calls “The Bloomin’ Barnyard.”
With two dogs, 12 goats, chickens, turkeys, ducks, a peacock, a donkey and a cow, Meads has accumulated a variety of animals that bring smiles to the faces of everyone who visits her home in Pasquotank County.
“It makes me happy,” said Meads, a deputy with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office. “It definitely has made other people happy.”
The Bloomin’ Barnyard derives its name from the fact that many of Meads’ animals are named after flowers.
For example, her cow, Daisy, is small Holstein heifer.
“She loves people, and she is as sweet as can be,” said Meads.
Meads describes her goats as “friendly,” having bottle-fed them since they were born. When the goats were very young, Meads would bring them into her house for bottle-feedings five times a day, placing a diaper on them and sometimes dressing them in adorable baby onesies.
As they grew older, the goats are fed a normal diet of hay and grain and received an occasional treat of animal crackers.
Meads said she likes to take her goats into the community for events. Dressed in her deputy’s uniform, she often visits area schools with her goats, letting students interact with them.
On Halloween and for fall festivals, Meads dressed the little goats in costume and took them to schools. During the Elizabeth City Christmas Parade, one of her goats accompanied her on the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office’s float.
“I love my job as a law enforcement officer,” said Meads, who has worked as a deputy for three years since graduating from East Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Meads said it is very rewarding to give back to the community where she grew up.
Meads said she enjoys seeing the animals make a positive impact on children and adults. She also looks forward to people coming to visit The Bloomin’ Barnyard.
“I see how happy the farm makes people,” said Meads.
Meads said people can message her through her Bloomin’ Barnyard Facebook page or Instagram if they want to schedule a visit with her animals. She also offers sessions every season for a photographer to take photos of people posing with the animals.
Camille Craft will offer photography sessions for people who wish to have their photo taken with the animals on Mar. 21-22 and 28-29. They may sign up through a link on the Bloomin’ Barnyard’s Facebook page or Camille’s Candids Facebook page.