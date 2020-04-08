I'm still trying to wrap my brain around the fact that I won't be with a congregation full of people on Sunday morning singing, "Christ the Lord is Risen Today."
I am bracing for the impact of this Easter Sunday, which will be unlike any Easter I can remember.
Obviously I'm not alone in this — not by any means. This is an unprecedented Easter for most Christians, just as it will be an unprecedented Passover for many Jews.
It's only the second time since we have been married that Jane and I will not be in a sanctuary full of people on Sunday morning, and of course it's the first time it's happened because of a pandemic.
The only other time was 32 years ago, when the time changed on Easter morning and we forget to set the clock back.
That was doubly disappointing because I only had myself to blame for missing the service.
We pulled up to the church that morning and saw people standing outside in the churchyard. I was excited because I thought maybe we would be doing some kind of processional during the opening hymn or some other act of worship that would begin outside.
I asked people what we were doing and they explained they were just enjoying fellowship after church.
"What do you mean, after chu ... ?"
I didn't quite make it through the question before the answer landed like a jet inside my own brain: The time had changed and we had missed the morning worship service — on Easter Sunday.
The ham didn't even taste good that day.
But this is not that. This is a shared experience of finding ways to celebrate Easter without sunrise services, or Holy Communion, or joyous singing in large groups.
The singing part stings especially hard for those of us whose faith has been formed in large part by music.
This had started to be an issue in our family in the past couple of weeks. Jane told me Saturday evening that she wanted to spend some time on Sunday singing hymns.
And we did.
I pulled out the guitar and we sit in the front yard and sang a number of hymns.
Although I don't quite recall everything we sang I know it included "Old Rugged Cross," "Amazing Grace" and "This is The Day and "Be Thou My Vision."
Our singing didn't spark any complaints from any of the neighbors so I guess it must have been OK.
It was a good experience for us, anyway. While it still has been difficult not gathering with our church family on Sundays there has been great consolation in singing songs of faith.
We'll be singing "Christ the Lord is Risen Today" this Sunday in our front yard, or den, or back yard.
We'll all get through this together, even if together means apart.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.