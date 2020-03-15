Elizabeth City State University will host an African-American cemetery preservation workshop on April 4.
A collaborative project between ECSU’s history program, the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and Museum of the Albemarle, the workshop will feature a keynote address by historian Dr. Nadia K. Orton, a specialist in African-American burial grounds.
Why the focus on African-American cemeteries?
Angela Thorpe, director of the AAHC explains, “We are working with communities across the state to build awareness around neglected or under-resourced historic black cemeteries. We are hopeful that, as a result of these workshops, we can empower individual people and groups to care and advocate for these cemeteries. We want to connect people to relevant tools and resources.”
Experts from the N.C. Division of Cultural Resources and the Museum of the Albemarle will be on hand to teach participants how to conduct cemetery assessments, surveys, and how to properly clean headstones. There will also be panel presentations by Nora Mae Sanborn, who is working with a group in Pasquotank County to preserve the Hewitt Cemetery, and by ECSU public history students who, led by their history professor, Dr. Latif Tarik, are engaged in a cemetery project in Oak Grove Cemetery in Elizabeth City.
According to Dr. Tarik, “The Oak Grove Cemetery project will give students a unique public history and preservation sciences experience. Students will learn the importance of recording local history, and understanding preservation and management plans” while engaging with state experts in these fields. Further, he says, “this project allows students to understand the community’s connection to public space and its historical impact on community culture. Cemeteries are often seen as hideaway spaces by the general public. However, there are many undiscovered or major community figures that are buried in local cemeteries. Their history and community contributions are often forgotten. By maintaining accurate burial records, recording local history, providing preservation needs, and recording the biographies of community leaders this project lays the foundation for research and preserving local history.”
In the afternoon, participants will travel to Oak Grove Cemetery for demonstrations. The workshop will take place at the K.E. White Graduate Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants should be prepared to work outside rain or shine. All are welcome. For more information, please contact Russell Haddad at 252-335-3373 or Dr. Melissa Stuckey, 252-335-3848.
Melissa N. Stuckey, Ph.D. is a professor of history at Elizabeth City State University and a board member of Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.