Youth can find many types of agriculture to get involved with today. However, for some livestock ranks number one when defining the word “agriculture.”
Many youths in northeastern North Carolina participate in the 4-H livestock program and in Future Farmers of America by showing and selling livestock. Livestock-showing teaches youth hard work, responsibility, care and dedication. Livestock-showing is a job for youth that is seven days a week, no matter the weather, no matter what is happening in the world around them.
Livestock-showing is a way of life for many youth. For some, it’s a family tradition passed down from one generation to the next. Sometimes it involves a former participant who has since moved on and wants to pass the tradition on to a relative, friend or neighbor. Livestock youths are strong-willed, dedicated and hardworking, and they make sacrifices when it comes to caring for and preparing their animal whether it’s a steer, lamb, goat or hog.
Responsibility for the animal begins before it ever arrives with a thorough cleaning of the barn, preparation of pens, and ensuring food is on hand. Once the animal arrives there are feedings twice a day as well as provision of clean water to drink. Pens are cleaned daily and refreshed frequently. Animals are frequently washed and blown, their hooves are trimmed, and they’re closely watched to ensure they are healthy. Weather is monitored to ensure the animals are as comfortable as possible.
There is the bonding and working that goes with the animal. Youth will bond by talking to the animal and just sitting with it. Once the bonding takes place, youth work on getting the animal to walk either with or without a halter, to set up, and to stay in position. This happens when the youth works hours upon hours with the animal, studying themselves in a mirror and taking advice from adults.
Museum of the Albemarle represents 13 counties. In the museum’s exhibit “High on the Hog,” there is a section dedicated to livestock-showing that includes examples of equipment that youth need to look their best in the ring and make their hog look the best. With spring fast approaching, many youth have animals in the barn preparing for county shows.
Each county has a 4-H livestock show and sale, whether it is in one county or part of one in which several counties have come together. The Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show and Sale is the oldest, hosting its 75th event in April. Hyde County has the newest show; it’s now in its 29th year.
Call your local Cooperative Extension office and ask for the date of your county’s livestock show and sale. See for yourself the dedication of these youths who participate. The youths also appreciate buyers’ assistance in making their dedication worthwhile by providing them with a foundation for their future education.